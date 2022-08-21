Politics Dennis Rodman Planning Trip to Russia to Seek Brittney Griner Release: 'I Know Putin Too Well' "I got permission to go to Russia to help that girl," Dennis Rodman said about his plans to help secure the release of WNBA's Brittney Griner, who was sentenced to nine years in a Russian prison By Glenn Garner Glenn Garner Instagram Twitter Glenn Garner is a Writer/Reporter who works heavily with PEOPLE's Movies and TV verticals. Since graduating from Northern Arizona University with a dual major in journalism and photography, he got his professional start at OUT Magazine, The Advocate and Teen Vogue, and he's since consistently kept his finger on the pulse of the LGBTQ community. His first book The Guncle Guide was released in 2020 and was featured on Katie Couric's list of 100 recommended books of the year. People Editorial Guidelines Published on August 21, 2022 05:51 PM Share Tweet Pin Email Photo: Michael Tullberg/Getty; NATALIA KOLESNIKOVA/AFP via Getty Dennis Rodman is stepping in to help bring Brittney Griner home. The five-time NBA champion, 61, revealed plans to travel to Russia and seek the release Griner, 31, according to NBC News, after the WNBA player and two-time Olympic gold medalist was sentenced to nine years in prison on accused drug possession charges. "I got permission to go to Russia to help that girl," he said during an interview in Washington, D.C., as reported by NBC News. "I'm trying to go this week." What's Next for Brittney Griner as Lawyers Plan Appeal and She Awaits a Potential Prisoner Exchange "I know Putin too well," Rodman added. Although the U.S. has imposed sanctions on Russia since their invasion of Ukraine in February, as well as issuing a travel advisory, Rodman does not need permission from the U.S. to travel to the country, only a Russian visa. Rodong Sinmun/Korea News Service/AP Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories. The U.S. State Department did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment. Rodman has become somewhat of an unofficial diplomat over the years, forming friendships with international leaders who have strained relationships with the U.S. The Chicago Bulls alum has referred to North Korean dictator Kim Jong-un as a friend and "very good guy," even helping secure the release of American prisoner Kenneth Bae in 2014. He also met with Kim and former U.S. President Donald Trump during a 2018 visit to Singapore. NATALIA KOLESNIKOVA/AFP via Getty Rodman met with Russian President Vladimir Putin in 2014, remarking that the leader is a "cool guy," but their visit was strictly about sports. "They don't know about American basketball, American football. I went over there to represent America as far as basketball is concerned," Rodman told Fox Business, adding, "I'm not a politician, I'm just a basketball ambassador. That's it." Rodman's latest comments come after Griner was detained in Russia on drug smuggling charges in February for allegedly possessing hash oil in her luggage. Before she was sentenced to nine years in Russian prison last month, Griner testified that she "had no intention to break the law" and did not mean to pack the cannabis oil in the first place. RELATED VIDEO: Brittney Griner Sentenced to 9 Years in Russian Prison on Drug Possession Charges Griner's imprisonment has sparked a national outcry for her release, as President Joe Biden has even entered negotiations to potentially exchange the release of Griner and another American prisoner for a Russian prisoner in the U.S. Meanwhile, her attorneys are planning to appeal the verdict.