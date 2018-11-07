Dead Nevada Brothel Owner Dennis Hof Wins State Assembly Election — Now What Happens?

Voters in Nevada elected Republican candidate Dennis Hof into the Nevada State Assembly on Tuesday, despite the brothel owner and reality TV star’s death 21 days ago.

According to the Associated Press, Hof defeated Democratic opponent Lesia Romanov for a spot in Nevada’s 36th Assembly District.

The self-proclaimed pimp was an outspoken supporter of President Donald Trump, NPR reported — even referring to himself as “Trump from Pahrump,” a reference to the small Nevada town in which he lived. Nevada’s 36th Assembly District went to President Trump by a wide margin in 2016, The Los Angeles Times reported.

Voters were alerted to Hof’s death via signs placed at the polls, according to photos shared by TMZ. “Please note that the name of the deceased is on the ballot and must remain on the ballot,” the sign read.

Members of the Nevada Republican Party will now choose a replacement to fill Hof’s newly-won State Assembly seat, the AP reported.

As PEOPLE previously reported, Hof was found dead at age 72 at the Love Ranch in Crystal, Nevada, on Oct. 16, the morning after celebrating his birthday with friends like porn star Ron Jeremy. Officials are still determining his cause of death.

Hof owned several legal brothels Nevada, including the Moonlite Bunny Ranch, which served as the prime location for the HBO reality show Cathouse: The Series. He had also previously ran for office in 2016 as a Libertarian, but lost.

Back in October 2015, Hof made headlines when Khloé Kardashian‘s ex-husband Lamar Odom was rushed to the hospital after he was found unconscious in his brothel. He had cocaine and opiates in his system when he was admitted for emergency treatment.