Democratic Rep. Suzanne Bonamici Thanks First Responders, Health Care Workers After Being Struck By a Car

Rep. Suzanne Bonamici is thanking first responders and continuing to recover after she and her husband Simon were briefly hospitalized on Friday night after being struck by a car in Portland.

"Thank you to everyone for your well wishes, and to the first responders and health care workers who provided the care we needed," Bonamici tweeted Sunday evening. "My husband and I are continuing to recover at home, and are grateful for your kind thoughts and support."

Bonamici's spokesperson Natalie Crofts confirmed the incident via Twitter on Saturday, sharing it occurred "while they were walking across a street in a crosswalk" as they were leaving an event.

"The Congresswoman is expected to make a full recovery, but will be unable to attend the town hall meetings in Clatsop and Tillamook Counties today and other public events while she heals," her spokesperson added.

Th Oregon Democrat, 68, was "treated for a concussion and laceration to her head," while Simon, 66, was "treated for minor injuries," before being released from the hospital to recover at home, according to Crofts.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

NBC News reported via Portland police that a driver turned into Bonamici and her husband "at low speed and knocked them down." The woman cooperated with officials and did not display any sign of impairment. No one was arrested or fined following the incident, officials told the outlet.

Bonamici won the special election in 2012 to succeed Democrat David Wu after his resignation. Representing Oregon's 1st District, she was reelected in November midterms after beating Republican candidate Chris Mann.