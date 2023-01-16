Democratic Rep. Suzanne Bonamici Thanks First Responders, Health Care Workers After Being Struck By a Car

The Oregon Democrat and her husband were struck by a car in Portland on Friday and briefly hospitalized, but are now recovering at home

By
Published on January 16, 2023 02:23 PM
WASHINGTON, DC - MAY 22: Representative Suzanne Bonamici receives The SupportMusic Champion Award during The NAMM Foundation Honors Rep. Suzanne Bonamici With The SupportMusic Champion Award dinner on May 22, 2018 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Kris Connor/Getty Images for NAMM)
Photo: Kris Connor/Getty for NAMM

Rep. Suzanne Bonamici is thanking first responders and continuing to recover after she and her husband Simon were briefly hospitalized on Friday night after being struck by a car in Portland.

"Thank you to everyone for your well wishes, and to the first responders and health care workers who provided the care we needed," Bonamici tweeted Sunday evening. "My husband and I are continuing to recover at home, and are grateful for your kind thoughts and support."

Bonamici's spokesperson Natalie Crofts confirmed the incident via Twitter on Saturday, sharing it occurred "while they were walking across a street in a crosswalk" as they were leaving an event.

"The Congresswoman is expected to make a full recovery, but will be unable to attend the town hall meetings in Clatsop and Tillamook Counties today and other public events while she heals," her spokesperson added.

Th Oregon Democrat, 68, was "treated for a concussion and laceration to her head," while Simon, 66, was "treated for minor injuries," before being released from the hospital to recover at home, according to Crofts.

NBC News reported via Portland police that a driver turned into Bonamici and her husband "at low speed and knocked them down." The woman cooperated with officials and did not display any sign of impairment. No one was arrested or fined following the incident, officials told the outlet.

Bonamici won the special election in 2012 to succeed Democrat David Wu after his resignation. Representing Oregon's 1st District, she was reelected in November midterms after beating Republican candidate Chris Mann.

