Democratic Lawmaker Questioned Whether 'Washington Post Reporter' Who Called Her Was Actually Donald Trump

The call came around the same time that Trump, at a campaign rally, implied that Rep. Debbie Dingell's late husband was in hell

By
Published on September 29, 2022 12:17 PM
Donald Trump; Debbie Dingell
Donald Trump (left), Debbie Dingell. Photo: Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images; Paul Morigi/Getty Images

When Democratic Rep. Debbie Dingell got a call from someone purporting to be a Washington Post reporter in December 2019, she couldn't shake the feeling that it was actually Donald Trump on the other end of the line.

Journalist Maggie Haberman recounts the story in her new book, Confidence Man: The Making of Donald Trump and the Breaking of America.

In the book, Haberman writes that Dingell — a Michigan representative whose late husband, John Dingell, also served in Congress until 2015 — answered a call from a man who "identified himself as a Washington Post reporter, and said he knew her husband from his investigations in Congress."

"The name he gave was not one she recognized," Haberman added in the book, as excerpted by Insider.

The call came around the same time that Trump, at a campaign rally, implied that Dingell's late husband was in hell.

According to the book, "The man asked Dingell if she was looking for an apology from Trump. No, she replied, merely that people could be civil to one another. As the man talked, Dingell couldn't shake the idea that his voice sounded like that of the forty-fifth president."

Trump has been faced with accusations of posing as others in the past. In 2016, The Washington Post published an article claiming Trump regularly gave interviews in the 1970s, '80s and '90s while posing as a spokesman alternatively named John Miller or John Barron.

The Post released a recording of a 1991 interview between PEOPLE magazine reporter Sue Carswell and Trump's alleged publicist — John Miller — whom the Post claimed was really just Trump in disguise.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up to date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

On the recording, the man offers an explanation for why Trump broke up with his then-live-in girlfriend Marla Maples for the Italian model Carla Bruni. "He really didn't want to make a commitment," the person purporting to be Miller says on the tape. "He's coming out of a marriage, and he's starting to do tremendously well financially."

Miller can also be heard telling Carswell that "actresses just call to see if they can go out with [Trump] and things" and that Madonna "wanted to go out with him."

Trump adamantly denied ever posing as his own spokesperson after the story broke, but the now-former president told Carswell a different story in 1991.

"He said that he was sorry that he made the call, that was a joke that went awry," she explained in a 2016 interview with ABC7, adding, "It shows he's a liar right now. And that distresses me."

Related Articles
Jared Kushner Ivanka Trump
New Book Claims President Trump Nearly Fired Jared Kushner and Daughter Ivanka via Twitter
AUSTIN, TEXAS - MAY 14: Former U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during the American Freedom Tour at the Austin Convention Center on May 14, 2022 in Austin, Texas. The national event gathered conservatives from around the country to defend, empower and help promote conservative agendas nationwide. (Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images)
Trump Reportedly Told Aides 'We're Never Leaving' After He Lost the 2020 Election
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Recounts How a Congressman Once Told Her 'It's a Shame' She Won
CLEVELAND, OH - JULY 21: Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump gives two thumbs up to the crowd during the evening session on the fourth day of the Republican National Convention on July 21, 2016 at the Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland, Ohio. Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump received the number of votes needed to secure the party's nomination. An estimated 50,000 people are expected in Cleveland, including hundreds of protesters and members of the media. The four-day Republican National Convention kicked off on July 18. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images); MEET THE PRESS -- Pictured: Maggie Haberman, Senior Political Writer, POLITICO, appears on "Meet the Press" in Washington, D.C., Sunday, Nov. 6, 2011. (Photo by William B. Plowman/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images)
New Images Allegedly Support That Trump Would Flush Important Documents Down the Toilet as President
Republican congressional candidate Harriet Hageman meets attendees at a rally at the Teton County Fair & Rodeo Grounds on June 14, 2022 in Jackson, Wyoming.
What to Know About Harriet Hageman, Who Defeated Rep. Liz Cheney in Wyoming's GOP Primary Tuesday
U.S. Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-IL) joins fellow Republican lawmakers and anti-abortion activists for a news conference outside the U.S. Capitol March 13, 2019 in Washington, DC. Describing legal abortion as 'infanticide,' Republican lawmakers have been blocked 17 times by Democrats in the House from introducing the Born-Alive Abortion Survivors Protection Act, which would require doctors to use all means available to save the life of a child born alive after an attempted abortion. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images); Republican Conference Chairman Rep Liz Cheney walks up to the podium for a press conference at the US Capitol on December 17, 2019 in Washington, DC. House Republican leaders criticized their Democratic colleagues handling of the impeachment proceedings of President Donald Trump. (Photo by Samuel Corum/Getty Images); Rep. Peter Meijer, R-Mich., participates in the news conference on the Invest to Protect Act outside the Capitol on Thursday, May 12, 2022. (Bill Clark/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)
Here's What's Happening with the 10 House Republicans Who Voted for Trump's Second Impeachment
Mark Finchem; John Gibbs,; Eric Schmitt
2020 Election Deniers Win Key Republican Primaries in Arizona, Michigan and Missouri
Ivana and Donald Trump
Inside Ivana and Donald Trump's Explosive — and Expensive — 1990s Divorce, Dubbed the 'Billion Dollar Blowup'
Image
Ivana Trump's Life in Photos
Rudy Giuliani and Lindsey Graham
What to Know About the Georgia Grand Jury Subpoenaing Trump Allies, Including Rudy Giuliani and Lindsey Graham
Debbie Dingell, Fred Upton
Michigan Lawmakers on Opposing Sides Denounce Threats and Highlight Friendship Amid 'Toxic' Environment
Former RNC Spokesman Tim Miller Details 'Republican Road to Hell' in New Book
Former RNC Spokesman Tim Miller Recounts 'the Republican Road to Hell' in New Book: 'I Was a Dark Artist'
Lauren Boebert
Rep. Lauren Boebert Wins Colorado GOP Primary in Bid for Reelection
ginni thomas
Ginni Thomas Exchanged Emails with Lawyer Who Was Advising Trump on How to Overturn 2020 Election: Report
JD Vance, donald trump
'Hillbilly Elegy' 's J.D. Vance, Who Changed His Mind on 'Never Trump,' Wins Primary with Help from Trump
Brian Kemp; Brad Raffensperger; Chris Carr
Victories Stack Up in Georgia for GOP Candidates Who Blocked Trump's Efforts to Overturn 2020 Election