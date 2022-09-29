Democratic Lawmaker Questioned Whether 'Washington Post Reporter' Who Called Her Was Actually Donald Trump

When Democratic Rep. Debbie Dingell got a call from someone purporting to be a Washington Post reporter in December 2019, she couldn't shake the feeling that it was actually Donald Trump on the other end of the line.

Journalist Maggie Haberman recounts the story in her new book, Confidence Man: The Making of Donald Trump and the Breaking of America.

In the book, Haberman writes that Dingell — a Michigan representative whose late husband, John Dingell, also served in Congress until 2015 — answered a call from a man who "identified himself as a Washington Post reporter, and said he knew her husband from his investigations in Congress."

"The name he gave was not one she recognized," Haberman added in the book, as excerpted by Insider.

The call came around the same time that Trump, at a campaign rally, implied that Dingell's late husband was in hell.

According to the book, "The man asked Dingell if she was looking for an apology from Trump. No, she replied, merely that people could be civil to one another. As the man talked, Dingell couldn't shake the idea that his voice sounded like that of the forty-fifth president."

Trump has been faced with accusations of posing as others in the past. In 2016, The Washington Post published an article claiming Trump regularly gave interviews in the 1970s, '80s and '90s while posing as a spokesman alternatively named John Miller or John Barron.

The Post released a recording of a 1991 interview between PEOPLE magazine reporter Sue Carswell and Trump's alleged publicist — John Miller — whom the Post claimed was really just Trump in disguise.

On the recording, the man offers an explanation for why Trump broke up with his then-live-in girlfriend Marla Maples for the Italian model Carla Bruni. "He really didn't want to make a commitment," the person purporting to be Miller says on the tape. "He's coming out of a marriage, and he's starting to do tremendously well financially."

Miller can also be heard telling Carswell that "actresses just call to see if they can go out with [Trump] and things" and that Madonna "wanted to go out with him."

Trump adamantly denied ever posing as his own spokesperson after the story broke, but the now-former president told Carswell a different story in 1991.

"He said that he was sorry that he made the call, that was a joke that went awry," she explained in a 2016 interview with ABC7, adding, "It shows he's a liar right now. And that distresses me."