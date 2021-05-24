Democrat Tim Ryan Blasts Republicans for Response to U.S. Capitol Riot: ‘How Could You Ignore This?’

"We have people scaling the Capitol, hitting the Capitol Police with lead pipes across the head and we can't get bipartisanship," the Democrat said

One day after offering a blistering rebuke of the Republican Party in a speech on the House floor, Rep. Tim Ryan continued to take aim at the GOP response to the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol, which he said conservatives were trying to "spin."

"It's ridiculous," Ryan, a Democrat, said in an appearance on CNN's New Day late last week. "These guys are getting all wrapped around the axle, they're twisted up in knots trying to figure out how to spin this thing. Look: this is not about spinning."

The 47-year-old Ohio representative's appearance on CNN came one day after he delivered a viral speech on the House floor, as lawmakers debated whether to pass a bipartisan proposal that would establish a commission to investigate the events surrounding the Capitol riots.

Though the measure passed the House in a 252-175 vote, the vast majority of Republican members did not support the piece of legislation.

"Holy cow," Ryan said to his colleagues last week in his speech. "Incoherence ... We have people scaling the Capitol, hitting the Capito Police with lead pipes across the head and we can't get bipartisanship. What else has to happen in this country?"

Ryan — who recently launched a bid for one of the most closely watched Senate seats in 2022 — continued: "This is a slap in the face to every rank and file cop in the United States. If we're going to take on China, if we're going to rebuild the country, if we're going to reverse climate change, we need two political parties that are both living in reality — and you ain't one of them."

Speaking to New Day host John Berman, Ryan said that Republicans who are against investigating the events of Jan. 6 are either "pretending to ignore what's happening or they're living in a world of delusion."

The Democrat also referenced those who have recently attempted to downplay the incident, during which a large group of Donald Trump's supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol building as lawmakers gathered to certify Electoral College votes for President Joe Biden.

Earlier this month, Republican Rep. Andrew Clyde — who was photographed barricading a door to prevent rioters from entering the Capitol rotunda during the attack — compared the events of that day to a "normal tourist visit."

"We had members of congress on the Republican side say that January 6 was nothing more than tourists ... I've been working here a long time; I interned here, I worked here as a young staffer," Ryan said on New Day. "I've never seen tourists scaling the Capitol, coming in, breaking doors to get in, talk about hanging the Speaker or shooting the Vice President or whatever they were doing."

Ryan continued by expressing his belief that Republicans are "putting their own politics, their own political careers in front of the truth and in front of what's needed for America and to protect these institutions."

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced plans to launch an "outside, independent 9/11-type" commission to investigate the attempted insurrection the month after the riots, citing national security concerns and concern for the safety of Congress members.

In recent weeks, support for such a commission has waned, with both House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell saying they would vote against the legislation.

Republicans who are against the measure have said an investigation into the riots could become politicized, and drag into the 2022 midterm season.

Appearing on Fox News Sunday, GOP Rep. Adam Kinzinger — a vocal critic of Trump who was among the Republicans to vote in favor of the commission — warned that Republicans will lose in 2022 if they are "still denying" what happened on Jan. 6.

"The American people deserve the truth and my party to this point has said things like it was hugs and kisses, it was antifa and [Black Lives Matter], it was anything but what it was, which was a Trump-inspired insurrection on the Capitol," Kinzinger told host Chris Wallace.

The Republican added that if the measure to establish a commission fails, he believes House Speaker Nancy Pelosi will instead "run a select committee and this will go all the way to 2024."