Democrat Charlie Crist Resigns from Congress amid Florida Gubernatorial Campaign

Former Florida Governor — and current Democratic gubernatorial nominee — Charlie Crist has resigned from the U.S. House of Representatives, one week after it was confirmed that he would be challenging Gov. Ron DeSantis on the ballot in November.

Crist, 66, announced his intention to resign in a letter written to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Wednesday.

"I hereby resign my officeas the Representative for Florida's 13th Congressional District, effective today, Wednesday, August 31, 2022," Crist wrote, adding that it had "been an honor and privilege to represent my childhood home of Pinellas County, Florida."

Though Crist didn't offer an explanation for the resignation, it is thought that he will focus more heavily on his current gubernatorial campaign in the coming months ahead of the November election.

Crist won the state's Democratic nomination for governor on Aug. 23, 11 years after serving in the role as a Republican.

Crist previously said he wouldn't seek another House term and Politico reports that his seat will remain vacant until November, at which point Republican Air Force vet Anna Paulina Luna will face former Obama administration official Eric Lynn in the race for Florida's 13th District.

Crist himself wrote on Twitter that casework operations in the district "will continue under the Office of Florida's 13th Congressional District until newly elected members take office in 2023."

Crist previously served in Florida's state Senate and as the state's attorney general and education commissioner.

His current campaign marks Crist's third run for Florida governor. His first, as a Republican, was successful, and he served as governor from 2007 to 2011. He became an independent in 2010, launching an unsuccessful bid for U.S. Senate and ultimately losing to Marco Rubio.

In 2012, Crist officially joined the Democratic Party and launched another bid for governor in 2014. He lost to Republican Rick Scott, but in 2016 was elected to the U.S. House of Representatives.

Crist will next face off against Gov. DeSantis, a Republican, in November.

Since launching his campaign, Crist has made DeSantis an integral part of his campaign, calling him "a wannabe dictator" and "the most arrogant governor I've ever seen in my life."