Del. Stacey Plaskett Tosses Document at Rep. Mike Johnson During Tense Moment in House Meeting

A moment at a House Judiciary Committee on Thursday became tense as Democratic Virgin Islands Del. Stacey Plaskett tossed a document toward Louisiana Rep. Mike Johnson.

During the hearing for the House Select Subcommittee on the Weaponization of the Federal Government, Johnson asked for "unanimous consent" to add a letter from Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry into the record.

In the letter, which dates back to Jan. 12, 2021, Landry "decries all political violence."

Plaskett spoke up and said the letter is "another thing we can't examine because he's not here" in a clip captured by C-SPAN.

Johnson then stood up and walked toward Plaskett, telling her, "You can examine it, it's a document" as he handed her the piece of paper and went back to his seat.

Plaskett, however, disagreed and said, "No, examine him for what he wrote and the intent behind what he said."

Chairman Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, said unanimous consents include documents: "And we got the document right here."

Plaskett then headed toward Johnson with the document in her hand and tossed it back at him.

The delegate shared the video on her own Twitter account with a pointed note.

"Message to @HouseGOP —Do not try to mansplain me.. #PeopleOverPolitics," she wrote.

She also retweeted a message from Joe Biden delegate Victor Shi that read, "Watch this moment below. This is how you handle Republicans. Thank you, @StaceyPlaskett for standing up for what's right and not taking anything from Republicans."

Johnson also shared his own reaction on Twitter and wrote, "POV: Democrat reaction when faced with the facts."

According to Judiciary's website, the purpose of the meeting was to "examine the Missouri v. Biden case challenging the administration's violation of the First Amendment by directing social media companies to censor and suppress Americans' free speech."

Landry's written testimony was an item on the agenda where he claims to have exposed an unconstitutional "censorship enterprise" involving several government agencies including the White House and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).