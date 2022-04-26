Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

"I could just see everything unraveling in that moment," the former White House coronavirus response coordinator says of the headline-grabbing moment that unfolded on live TV in April 2020

Dr. Birx Wished She Was in Twilight Zone When Trump Suggested Injecting Disinfectant to Treat COVID

"I just wanted it to be The Twilight Zone and all go away," Birx told ABC News on Monday of the headline-grabbing moment during one of Donald Trump's April 2020 briefings. "I mean, I just — I could just see everything unraveling in that moment."

After Trump's comments to the press, former White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany blamed "the media" for taking his remarks "out of context."

"Supposing we hit the body with a tremendous — whether it's ultraviolet or just very powerful light …. Supposing you brought the light inside the body, which you can do either through the skin or in some other way … It sounds interesting," the president said.

"I see the disinfectant, where it knocks it out in a minute," he continued at that briefing as Birx sat to the side in the White House briefing room. "Is there a way we can do something like that, by injection inside or almost a cleaning? Because you see it gets in the lungs and it does a tremendous number on the lungs. So it would be interesting to check that."

In an interview timed with the release of her new memoir, Silent Invasion, Birx told ABC News' Chief Medical Correspondent Dr. Jennifer Ashton that correcting the president would have been the "logical and important thing to do" but admitted she was "paralyzed in that moment because it was so unexpected."

Speaking with Good Morning America's George Stephanopoulos on Monday, Birx said she quickly told senior White House staff, "This has to be reversed immediately."

"I think he knew by that evening, clearly, that this was dangerous," she said of the president.

Trump later claimed he was joking when he made the disinfectant comments, which were followed by a surge of poison control cases across the country.

Birx told Stephanopoulos she thought the whole episode was a "tragedy on many levels."

Donald Trump Dr. Deborah Birx, the Trump administration's coronavirus task force coordinator, looks on as President Donald Trump speaks to reporters at an April briefing. | Credit: Drew Angerer/Getty Images

"We had spent so much time getting everyone to take the virus seriously, and we had these whole series of actions that were critical to saving American lives in that moment," she said. "And I could see everything would be unraveled after that moment."

In Birx's book, which was published this week, she writes of her moment of paralysis over Trump's comments as TV cameras zoomed in on her.

"I looked down at my feet and wished for two things: something to kick," Birx writes, "and for the floor to open up and swallow me whole."