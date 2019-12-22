Debbie Dingell Says Trump 'Crossed a Line' with Comment About Her Late Husband 'Looking Up' from Hell

Rep. Debbie Dingell says she doesn’t want an apology from President Donald Trump after he suggested that her late husband, Rep. John Dingell, was “maybe looking up” from hell.

On Sunday, the Michigan congresswoman, who voted in favor of Trump’s impeachment, appeared on Fox News Sunday where she addressed the president’s comments. “I think there are lines you don’t cross, and I think he crossed a line there,” she said during the broadcast. “I don’t want an apology, I don’t want a campaign to begin around that.”

Instead, the representative said she wants people to use Trump’s actions as a reminder to always think before speaking. “What I do want is for people to take a deep breath and think going forward that their words have consequences, that they can hurt, and how do we bring more civility back to our political environment,” she explained.

Dingell also said Trump’s comments “sort of kicked me in the stomach.”

The president’s remarks were made on the same day the House of Representatives voted to impeach him. As the impeachment was being voted on Wednesday, Trump was holding a campaign rally in Battle Creek, Michigan, at the time.

“Debbie Dingell, that’s a real beauty,” Trump said, according to CNN, which also reported that the president recounted a conversation he had with Dingell after her husband’s death in February at age 92.

While the grieving widow told Trump her husband was “looking down” at his funeral, Trump recalled a different suggestion.

“Maybe he’s looking up,” he said during the rally. “Maybe, but let’s assume he’s looking down.”

Trump’s remark about John, who was the longest-serving congressman in history, was not well received in the late politician’s home state, according to CNN.

Dingell first addressed Trump on Twitter following his comments, saying that he hurt her “in a way you can never imagine.”

“Mr. President, let’s set politics aside. My husband earned all his accolades after a lifetime of service,” she tweeted on Wednesday. “I’m preparing for the first holiday season without the man I love. You brought me down in a way you can never imagine and your hurtful words just made my healing much harder.”

Earlier on Wednesday, she applauded House Speaker Nancy Pelosi for “strong leadership and an empathetic hand” in the impeachment proceedings.

Though she was initially “hesitant” to vote in favor of impeachment, Dingell recently explained in a New York Times op-ed that his Ukraine scandal was the last straw for her.

“The facts showed that President Trump and his administration put politics over country by asking a foreign government to investigate a political rival while withholding military aid that affects our national security,” she wrote in her piece, which was published on Tuesday, one day before the vote. “Further evidence showed a clear obstruction of Congress. Blocking key witnesses from the administration from testifying and even intimidating sitting witnesses sets a dangerous precedent.”

“If we don’t address this abuse of power, we abdicate our constitutional and moral responsibility. Failing to address it would also condone these actions as acceptable for future administrations,” she continued, adding that voting for Trump’s impeachment meant she was “to protect our Constitution, our democratic republic and the future of our country.”