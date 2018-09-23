Stars Post #DearIvanka to Ask First Daughter to Support Kavanaugh's Accuser: 'Use Your Access'

After Brett Kavanaugh, President Donald Trump‘s Supreme Court nominee, was accused of sexual misconduct, celebrities are calling on Ivanka Trump to demand an FBI investigation into the alleged assault.

Christine Blasey Ford, a 51-year-old research psychologist and professor at Palo Alto University, claimed that Kavanaugh pinned her down on a bed, groped her and tried to remove her clothes at a high school party in the early 1980s. Kavanaugh, 53, denies the allegation.

Amy Schumer, Mariska Hargitay, Chelsea Handler, Alyssa Milano, Melanie Griffith, Busy Philipps, Sophia Bush and Cheryl Strayed are among the stars supporting Ford by posting a purple note on Instagram to urge the first daughter to take action.

“#DearIvanka, You don’t follow me on social media. But as a public servant, you work for me. You’ve proclaimed yourself a feminist and a champion of women’s rights. Right now, you have an opportunity to fight for women,” the note reads.

“Use your access to demand that Professor Ford’s request for a full, fair, trauma-informed investigation by the FBI be held,” the note continues.

Some of the women added their own messages in the captions. Bush wrote to Trump, “I figured after the last one of these calls for you to take action, you’d unfollow me. But you’re still following me!! So, let me use this opportunity to call you in. Rather than feeling called out, try to see this as an invitation to merge your words and your actions. Girl. You can do it.”

Modifying the note to reflect that Trump does follow her, Schumer contributed, “Hey @ivankatrump Were you so excited to wear that pill box hat this week? #fun You will be remembered like Eva Braun unless you do something. It’s not too late.”

Vanity Fair reported on Tuesday that Trump advised her father to “cut bait” by withdrawing support for Kavanaugh.

Nevertheless, President Donald Trump tweeted on Friday, “I have no doubt that, if the attack on Dr. Ford was as bad as she says, charges would have been immediately filed with local Law Enforcement Authorities by either her or her loving parents. I ask that she bring those filings forward so that we can learn date, time, and place!”

I have no doubt that, if the attack on Dr. Ford was as bad as she says, charges would have been immediately filed with local Law Enforcement Authorities by either her or her loving parents. I ask that she bring those filings forward so that we can learn date, time, and place! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 21, 2018

Brett Kavanaugh BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP/Getty Images

The #DearIvanka campaign is one among many celebrity efforts to derail the nomination.

In a collage of videos, notable names including Julianne Moore, Eva Longoria, America Ferrera, Marisa Tomei, Gabrielle Union, Amber Tamblyn and Delaney Tarr offered their support to Ford.

“Dear Professor Ford, We know how difficult it is to stand up to powerful people. We want to thank you for publicly sharing your story of sexual violence,” the video begins.

“We can also imagine how shocking and overwhelming it must have been to have your truth shared on a national stage without your permission,” the women add. “You should be the decision maker about how your story is shared if ever. We applaud your courage in coming forward for the public good. And we will be with you as you face the inevitable backlash.”

#DearProfessorFord: We believe you because we’ve been you. A fair and full investigation is not only crucial. It’s OUR right. pic.twitter.com/FMP88fJTYJ — Amy Schumer (@amyschumer) September 19, 2018

Julia Louis-Dreyfus, who attended the same high school as Ford, previously expressed her support for the professor. She added her name to a letter of support signed by more than 200 graduates of the school, the Huffington Post reported.

I was class of ‘79 & signed this letter. https://t.co/5ssttu9uzT — Julia Louis-Dreyfus (@OfficialJLD) September 17, 2018

John Legend appeared in an ad put out by the NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund denouncing Kavanaugh.

“Who becomes the next Supreme Court Justice is the decision of a lifetime — your lifetime,” Legend said in the video. “Brett Kavanaugh’s troubling views on the issues that matter the most and his rushed confirmation process make him unfit for a lifetime appointment to the Supreme Court.”