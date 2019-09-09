Image zoom From left: Todd and Sarah Palin in 2012 Lisa Rose/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

News of Sarah Palin‘s pending divorce from Todd Palin comes as a surprise to many — including friend Dean Cain, who had dinner with them at their Alaska home just a few months ago, he tells PEOPLE.

“They seemed wonderful together,” says the actor, 53. “I’d hate to speculate on the cause — what happens behind closed doors, and how people grow and change over time is something no one can ever predict or understand, save those two people.”

“I know that they’re both extremely devoted and wonderful parents,” he continues, “and I’m certain that they’ll both remain dedicated to Trig and their other children.”

Cain, who appeared with Todd, 55, on NBC’s 2012 competition series Stars Earn Stripes, says he just “dropped by” on the former first couple of Alaska. Sarah, 55, made him and some friends dinner at their lakeside Wasilla property.

“They were so warm and gracious, and completely normal,” Cain says. (That may have surprised his friends, he says, but not him.)

According to court documents and online records reviewed by PEOPLE, Todd filed for divorce on Friday. His complaint, dated Aug. 27, cites “incompatibility of temperament between the parties such that they find it impossible to live together as husband and wife.”

He is seeking joint custody of their 11-year-old son, Trigg, according to the complaint, and fair division of their assets.

The divorce proceeding lists the plaintiff and defendant only by their initials — T.M.P. and S.L.P. But Todd’s middle name is Mitchell; Sarah’s is Louise. The listed birthdates for both parties also match the Palins’ birthdates, and the filing lists their same marriage date and the birthdate for Trig.

(A listed attorney for Todd didn’t immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment; neither he nor Sarah immediately returned messages.)

While social media posts show the Palins had been living somewhat separate lives, and had not been photographed together regularly since 2015, they celebrated daughter Piper’s high school graduation together in May.

The two eloped in 1988 and have five kids together.

“Family is everything to them,” Cain tells PEOPLE. “I just hope they remain civil and good friends throughout this ordeal.”