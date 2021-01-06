Shocking Photos of the Violent Riots at the U.S. Capitol

Pro-Trump rioters stormed the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, forcing lawmakers to evacuate in fear as shots were reported inside. Since that day, seven people have died and more than 700 have been arrested. Look back on haunting images from the insurrection. 

By Andrea Wurzburger and Amanda Retotar Updated January 06, 2022 09:45 AM

1 of 43

Credit: Tasos Katopodis/Getty

On Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, thousands of Trump voters gathered to show their support for President Donald Trump amid his unfounded claims of election fraud following his November 2020 loss to Joe Biden, as Congress met to certify the votes of the Electoral College.

Since that day, seven people have died and more than 700 have been arrested. A House committee is investigating the deadly riots and those involved, and a solemn observance is planned for Jan. 6, 2022.

2 of 43

Credit: Lokman Vural Elibol/Anadolu Agency via Getty

Protestors gathered in large numbers as they demonstrated against the results of the presidential election. 

3 of 43

Credit: Graeme Sloan/Bloomberg via Getty

The protests soon became riots as demonstrators broke through security fencing outside of the U.S. Capitol. A group of Capitol Hill police officers were met by a large group of protesters as they destroyed security fencing. 

4 of 43

Credit: JOSEPH PREZIOSO/AFP via Getty

Pepper spray was fired as Trump supporters clashed with police and security forces as they stormed the Capitol building.

5 of 43

Credit: Tasos Katopodis/Getty

A man photographed bleeding outside the U.S. Capitol Building in Washington, DC. 

6 of 43

Credit: ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty

A gallows was erected by Trump supporters as others stormed the Capitol building.

7 of 43

Credit: JOSEPH PREZIOSO/AFP via Getty

There was smoke in the air as rioters clashed with police and security forces. 

8 of 43

Credit: ALEX EDELMAN/AFP via Getty

A supporter of President Trump stood outside of the Capitol building, holding both Trump and American flags. 

9 of 43

Credit: Graeme Sloan/Bloomberg via Getty

Demonstrators entered the U.S. Capitol in large numbers after breaching security fencing. 

10 of 43

Credit: ROBERTO SCHMIDT/AFP via Getty

Here, police detained one of the rioters as demonstrations continued. 

11 of 43

Credit: ROBERTO SCHMIDT/AFP via Getty

Rioters in gas masks stood in front of the Capitol, waving flags. 

12 of 43

Pro-Trump rioters scaled the walls of the United States Capitol. 

13 of 43

Credit: Samuel Corum/Getty

Rioters covered the steps of the Capitol building, brandishing flags. 

14 of 43

Credit: SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty

A group of people dressed in Trump paraphernalia entered the Capitol building. The rioters pushed through barriers set up along the perimeter just after 1 p.m. EST. 

15 of 43

Credit: SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty

Smoke filled the corridor of the Capitol as rioters breached security. 

16 of 43

Credit: Win McNamee/Getty

Protesters, many of them not wearing masks, clashed with Capitol Police inside the building. 

17 of 43

Credit: Win McNamee/Getty Images)

A rioter with a flag that reads, "Trump is my president," on the steps inside the Capitol building, near the Senate Chamber. 

18 of 43

Credit: Ting Shen/Bloomberg via Getty

A rioter ran through the hall of the Capitol as more breached the building's security. 

19 of 43

Credit: Andrew Harnik/AP/Shutterstock

As rioters tried to break into the House Chamber, people in attendance sheltered in the gallery. 

20 of 43

Credit: Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty

Reps. Diana DeGette of Colorado (center) and Veronica Escobar of Texas (right) took cover as protesters disrupted the joint session of Congress. 

21 of 43

Credit: Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty

Rep. Madeleine Dean of Pennsylvania and other members evacuated and took cover as protesters attempted to break into the House Chamber.

22 of 43

Credit: Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc/Getty

Rep. Jason Crow of Colorado comforted Rep. Susan Wild of Pennsylvania took cover. 

23 of 43

Credit: Andrew Harnik/AP/Shutterstock

People sheltered in the House gallery as protesters tried to break into the House Chamber.

24 of 43

Credit: Andrew Harnik/AP/Shutterstock

People sheltered in the House gallery as rioters eventually broke into the House Chamber. 

25 of 43

Credit: Drew Angerer/Getty

Chairs were left empty and belongings left on seats as members of Congress evacuated the House Chamber. 

26 of 43

Credit: Drew Angerer/Getty

U.S. Capitol police officers pointed their guns at a barricaded door that was vandalized in the House Chamber. 

27 of 43

Credit: Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty

Security officers barricaded the door of the House Chamber as protesters tried to break in.

28 of 43

Credit: Win McNamee/Getty

The U.S. Capitol was placed under lockdown and Vice President Mike Pence evacuated from the floor of Congress as hundreds of protesters swarmed past barricades surrounding the building. Here, one demonstrator sitting in the Senate Chamber.

29 of 43

Credit: Win McNamee/Getty

Protesters entered the Senate Chamber gallery, as well.

30 of 43

Credit: SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty

One pro-Trump rioter sat inside the office of United States Speaker of the House, Nancy Pelosi. 

31 of 43

U.S. Capitol police officers detained some demonstrators outside the House Chamber. 

32 of 43

Credit: JOSEPH PREZIOSO/AFP via Getty

Police in riot gear were pepper-sprayed by pro-Trump rioters as they attempted to breach the building's security. 

33 of 43

Credit: Win McNamee/Getty

One rioter smiled and waved as he carried the podium bearing the seal of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. 

34 of 43

Credit: JIM LO SCALZO/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

A pro-Trump rioter held a confederate flag in the Capitol Building. 

35 of 43

Credit: SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty

A rioter in the Capitol, dressed in a bullet-proof vest under his animal pelts and holding a police riot shield. 

36 of 43

Credit: Victor J. Blue/Bloomberg via Getty

Rioters walked through the Capitol after breaching barricades to the building. 

37 of 43

Credit: SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty

A woman in a Make America Great Again hat used a vape pen while sitting at a desk in the Capitol building.  

38 of 43

A Capitol police officer looked out of a broken window as protesters gathered at the U.S. Capitol building. 

39 of 43

Credit: Erin Scott/Bloomberg via Getty

Members of the FBI SWAT team patrolled the building after rioters breached the Capitol's security. 

40 of 43

Credit: Erin Scott/Bloomberg via Getty

Members of the FBI SWAT team patrolled the Longworth House Office building, near the Capitol and used by Congress. 

41 of 43

Credit: Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty

Capitol Police officers received medical treatment after being pepper-sprayed by pro-Trump rioters.

42 of 43

Credit: J Scott Applewhite/AP/Shutterstock

The House Chamber sat empty after all in attendance were evacuated. 

43 of 43

Credit: Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu Agency via Getty

The equipment of media crews was smashed and damaged during continued upheaval by pro-Trump rioters in Washington, D.C. 

By Andrea Wurzburger and Amanda Retotar