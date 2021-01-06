On Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, thousands of Trump voters gathered to show their support for President Donald Trump amid his unfounded claims of election fraud following his November 2020 loss to Joe Biden, as Congress met to certify the votes of the Electoral College.

Since that day, seven people have died and more than 700 have been arrested. A House committee is investigating the deadly riots and those involved, and a solemn observance is planned for Jan. 6, 2022.