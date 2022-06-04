David McCormick Concedes to Dr. Oz in Pennsylvania Republican Senate Primary

Dr. Oz officially announced his run for Senate in November, writing in an op-ed for The Washington Examiner that he wanted to "help fix the problems and to help us heal"

David McCormick has conceded to Dr. Mehmet Oz in Pennsylvania's Republican Senate primary.

A recount had been ordered in the tight race between Oz and the hedge fund manager. The Associated Press has not called the race because the recount is still underway, and the AP reports that the margin between the two candidates is just 0.07 percentage points.

McCormick called Oz to concede after trailing him in a statewide recount of votes, which was triggered after Oz led by fewer than 1,000 votes in the May 17 primary. Pennsylvania has in place an automatic recount provision that goes into effect if a statewide result is within 0.5%.

"It's now clear to me with the recount now largely complete that we have a nominee," McCormick said at a campaign party at a Pittsburgh hotel on Friday. "Tonight is really about us all coming together."

Pennsylvania counties have until June 7 to recount the ballots and inform Chapman of the results by June 8.

Following McCormick's concession on Friday, Oz will next face off against Democrat and Lt. Gov. John Fetterman, who won his primary after suffering a stroke, in the November general election. It is expected to be a consequential election and could determine which party controls the Senate.

Oz was endorsed by former President Donald Trump in April, who said in a statement that the move was "all about winning elections in order to stop the Radical Left maniacs from destroying our Country."

In his endorsement, Trump, 75, said he had "known Dr. Oz for many years, as have many others, even if only through his very successful television show. He has lived with us through the screen and has always been popular, respected and smart."

While recent polls showed Oz faring well in the race, the celebrity doctor faced competition from far-right candidate Kathy Barnette, as well as from McCormick, who also courted Trump's endorsement.

Oz entered the race after the leading Republican contender, Sean Parnell, dropped out. Parnell — an Army veteran who had been endorsed by Trump — suspended his campaign in November after losing a custody battle amid allegations of abuse by his estranged wife, which Parnell denied.

The cardiothoracic surgeon officially announced his run for Senate in November, writing in an op-ed for The Washington Examiner that he wanted to "help fix the problems and to help us heal."

Prior to announcing his candidacy, Oz had been living in and filming his show in New Jersey. He began voting in Pennsylvania's elections via absentee ballot in 2021. His Pennsylvania registration is tied to an address owned by his in-laws, the Associated Press reported.

A spokesperson for The Dr. Oz Show earlier told PEOPLE: "Since last year, Dr. Oz has lived and voted in Pennsylvania where he attended school and has deep family ties."