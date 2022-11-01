Paul Pelosi's Alleged Attacker Pleads Not Guilty in San Francisco Court

David DePape entered a not guilty plea on Tuesday during his arraignment

By
Kyler Alvord
Kyler Alvord

Kyler Alvord leads PEOPLE's digital politics coverage as a senior news editor for the brand. He joined the publication in 2021 on the crime beat.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on November 1, 2022 05:27 PM
Paul Pelosi, the husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of Calif., follows Nancy Pelosi as she arrives for her weekly news conference on Capitol Hill in Washington
Paul Pelosi. Photo: Andrew Harnik/AP/Shutterstock

David DePape, the 42-year-old man accused of violently attacking Paul Pelosi early Friday morning, pleaded not guilty during his arraignment in a San Francisco court Tuesday.

The suspect, a right-wing conspiracy theorist, allegedly broke into the Pelosis' Bay Area home in search of Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who was in Washington, D.C. at the time. Authorities responding to a 911 call from the home say they arrived around 2:30 a.m. Friday to find Paul and DePape struggling over a hammer. According to police reports, DePape gained control of the tool and assaulted Paul with it in front of the officers before being tackled and taken into custody.

Paul, 82, suffered a fractured skull and other serious injuries and has a "long recovery ahead," according to the House speaker. He successfully underwent surgery to repair his skull on the day of the attack.

On Monday, San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins formally charged the suspect with attempted murder, assault with a deadly weapon, elder abuse, residential burglary, false imprisonment, and threatening the life or serious bodily harm to a public official.

"DePape will be held accountable for his violent and depraved attack, and we will prosecute him to the fullest extent of the law," Jenkins tweeted after the charges were announced. "When citizens of our city suffer as victims of crime, we will hold perpetrators accountable for their actions and work to deliver justice for all."

He was also charged with two federal felonies Monday: assaulting an immediate family member of a federal official and attempting to kidnap a federal official. If convicted in both cases, he faces decades in prison.

Police take measurements around Speaker of the United States House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi's home after her husband Paul Pelosi was assaulted with hammer inside their Pacific Heights home early morning on October 28, 2022 in San Francisco, California, United States.
Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu Agency via Getty

In a criminal complaint released by the Department of Justice on Monday, a special agent with the FBI laid out justification for the federal charges against DePape.

The complaint suggests that DePape entered the home with plans to hold the House speaker hostage, break her kneecaps if she did not cooperate, and use her to set an example to other Democratic lawmakers. The evidence comes from a taped interview with the suspect himself, in which he described his plans and actions to San Francisco police officers.

"In the course of the interview, DePape articulated he viewed Nancy as the 'leader of the pack' of lies told by the Democratic Party," the complaint reads. "DePape also later explained that by breaking Nancy's kneecaps, she would then have to be wheeled into Congress, which would show other Members of Congress there were consequences to actions." The complaint also claims he wanted to use Nancy, 82, to lure another unnamed person.

One thing the intruder seemingly didn't consider was whether Nancy, who spends much of her time working in Washington, D.C., would be home. She wasn't, foiling his supposed plan and allegedly sparking chaos as he scrambled to figure out what to do about her husband, Paul, also 82.

Armed with twist ties, rope, tape and the hammer reportedly used to break through the home's sliding glass door, DePape allegedly tried restraining Paul so that they could wait for Nancy to return — but Paul soon got away to the bathroom with a phone to dial 911.

"DePape explained that he did not leave after [Paul's] call to 9-1-1 because, much like the American founding fathers with the British, he was fighting against tyranny without the option of surrender," the complaint reads. He allegedly told officers that he was willing to go "through" Paul if needed.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer.

On Friday, Nancy released a statement that read, "Our children, our grandchildren and I are heartbroken and traumatized by the life-threatening attack on our Pop." She traveled to San Francisco to be with her husband after news of his injuries broke.

Related Articles
Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) talks to repoorters minutes after the U.S. Supreme Court struck down Roe v Wade, which guaranteed a woman's right to an abortion, in the Capitol Visitors Center on June 24, 2022 in Washington, DC. The court ruled 6-3 in Dobbs v Jackson Women's Health, overturning a 50-year precedent and sending abortion regulation back to the states. "Today, the Republican-controlled Supreme Court has achieved the GOP’s dark and extreme goal of ripping away women’s right to make their own reproductive health decisions," Pelosi said
Paul Pelosi's Alleged Attacker Planned to Hold Nancy Hostage, Break Her Kneecaps If She 'Lied' to Him: Report
Police take measurements around Speaker of the United States House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi's home after her husband Paul Pelosi was assaulted with hammer inside their Pacific Heights home early morning on October 28, 2022 in San Francisco, California, United States.
Paul Pelosi's Alleged Attacker Identified; Authorities Say He Assaulted 82-Year-Old in Front of Officers
WASHINGTON, DC - DECEMBER 08: Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) and Paul Pelosi attend the 42nd Annual Kennedy Center Honors at The Kennedy Center on December 08, 2019 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Paul Morigi/Getty Images)
Nancy Pelosi Says Husband Paul Has a 'Long Recovery Ahead' After 'Horrific Attack'
In an aerial view, San Francisco police officers and F.B.I. agents gather in front of the home of U.S. Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) on October 28, 2022 in San Francisco, California.
Capitol Police Monitoring 'Thousands' of Cases Across U.S. Following Paul Pelosi Hammer Attack
Nancy Pelosi and Paul Pelosi attend the 23rd Annual Mark Twain Prize For American Humor at The Kennedy Center
Paul Pelosi's Surgeons Successfully Repair Skull Fracture and Other 'Serious Injuries'
Donald Trump Jr.
Donald Trump Jr. Mocks Paul Pelosi Hammer Attack as Homophobic Conspiracy Theories Sweep Right-Wing Media
Paul Pelosi, Nancy Pelosi. Paul Pelosi, and Nancy Pelosi attend the 2019 Time 100 Gala, celebrating the 100 most influential people in the world
Nancy Pelosi's Husband Paul 'Violently Assaulted' with Hammer in His San Francisco Home Overnight: Reports
Nancy Pelosi and Paul Pelosi attend the 23rd Annual Mark Twain Prize For American Humor at The Kennedy Center
Paul Pelosi Is Undergoing Brain Surgery After Being Attacked with Hammer in His Home: Report
Nancy Pelosi and Paul Pelosi attend the 23rd Annual Mark Twain Prize For American Humor at The Kennedy Center
Suspect Who Attacked Paul Pelosi in His Home Was Reportedly Looking for House Speaker: 'Where Is Nancy?'
WASHINGTON, DC - DECEMBER 08: Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) and Paul Pelosi attend the 42nd Annual Kennedy Center Honors at The Kennedy Center on December 08, 2019 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Paul Morigi/Getty Images)
Nancy Pelosi Says She Is 'Heartbroken and Traumatized' After Husband Paul Was Attacked in Their Home
US School Shooting Michigan
Oxford High School Shooting Suspect Ethan Crumbley to Plead Guilty to Charges, Prosecutors Say
Paul Pelosi, the husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of Calif., follows Nancy Pelosi as she arrives for her weekly news conference on Capitol Hill in Washington
​​Paul Pelosi Pleads Not Guilty to DUI Charges After Crash in California Wine Country
Paul Pelosi, Nancy Pelosi. Paul Pelosi, and Nancy Pelosi attend the 2019 Time 100 Gala, celebrating the 100 most influential people in the world
Paul Pelosi, Husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Pleads Guilty to DUI Charge in Calif. Court
Paul Pelosi, Nancy Pelosi. Paul Pelosi, and Nancy Pelosi attend the 2019 Time 100 Gala, celebrating the 100 most influential people in the world
Paul Pelosi, Husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Charged with DUI Causing Injury: District Attorney
US Rapper Rakim Mayers, better known as A$AP Rocky appears in a Los Angeles Superior courtroom in Los Angeles, California, USA, 17 August 2022. A$AP Rocky pleaded not guilty to assault charges stemming from a November run-in with a former friend in Hollywood. The rapper remains free on 550,000 US dollars bond and is due back in court on 02 November.
A$AP Rocky Pleads Not Guilty to Assault with Firearm Charges
Nancy Pelosi
Nancy Pelosi Says Plans for 'Solemn Observance' of Jan. 6 Anniversary Will Include Prayer and Reflection