Dave Chappelle Says 'My Brother' Kanye West 'Shouldn't Say All That' in Support of Trump

Dave Chappelle considers Kanye West “my brother” — but he thinks that the rapper “shouldn’t say all that s—” in support of President Donald Trump.

“I’m not mad at Kanye,” the comedian, 45, told CNN’s Van Jones in a segment that aired Saturday but was filmed before West visited the White House on Thursday. “That’s my brother. I love him. I support him. But you know, I don’t have to agree with everything that he says. I just trust him as a person of intent. But yeah, he shouldn’t say all that s—.”

During the lengthy discussion in the Oval Office, West, 41, mentioned his mental health, his fondness for the Make America Great Again hat, Hillary Clinton and the Kardashians, along with other topics.

West also recently gave a pro-Trump rant after appearing as the Saturday Night Live musical guest and called first for abolishing and then for amending the 13th Amendment.

Calling West an “artist” and a “genius,” Chappelle said, “I think that the angle he’s seeing things from is about the division that he sees, and he’s not inconsistent with what he’s saying.” He noted that he once read that West had sought to “re-appropriate” the Confederate flag.

In 2013, West wore a jacket with the Confederate flag and defended his decision by saying, “You know, the Confederate flag represented slavery in a way. … So I took the Confederate flag and made it my flag. It’s my flag.”

Months after announcing that he had bipolar disorder, West told Trump that he was “misdiagnosed.” Commenting that he had a “98 percentile IQ test,” West said that a doctor told him that “I wasn’t actually bipolar; I had sleep deprivation which can cause dementia 10 to 20 years from now when I wouldn’t even remember my son’s name.”

A source told PEOPLE that those close to West “are telling him that he needs to get back on his medication, that he’s not doing well, that he’s not making any sense.”

“Now he’s in the Oval Office, and he’s doing the same rant, and that’s going to validate his rants,” the source noted.

Earlier in October, an insider told PEOPLE that West is struggling near the 11th anniversary of his mother Donda’s death in November.

“If you remember, it was a year ago that this happened … almost exactly a year ago,” the insider said. “It happens every fall as we get close to the anniversary of his mom’s death.”

In the interview, Chappelle analogized the state that the country will be in after the Trump administration to a relationship that has had problems.

“The thing that’s scary about this presidency is after it,” he said. “I don’t know if you’ve been married before or had a girlfriend and said something in a fight that was so wrong, and then after that we’re still family, we’re still around each other, but man, I sure did say all that s—, didn’t I?”