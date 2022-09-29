Who Is Dark Brandon? Internet Invents 'No Malarkey' Alter-Ego for Joe Biden — and He's Quite the Character

The White House embraced the internet meme in August as Joe Biden's approval rating rose

By
Tommy McArdle
Tommy McArdle

Tommy McArdle is a digital news writer at PEOPLE covering stories across all of the brand's verticals. Prior to joining PEOPLE, Tommy covered the entertainment industry at Looper and sports at The Sporting News and Boston.com. He graduated from Emerson College in 2019.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on September 29, 2022 01:00 PM
joe biden
Photo: Chip Somodevilla/Getty

President Joe Biden's administration took a turn for the strange when the White House and other Democratic officials started embracing the "Dark Brandon" meme last month, tying what started as an internet joke to a string of legislative and policy wins that have helped the president's approval rating rise in recent months.

In August, everyone from the White House's digital strategy director to the deputy press secretary to Democratic Sen. Chris Murphy (Conn.) began incorporating exaggerated images of the 79-year-old president with blazing, light-filled eyes and captions that read: "Your malarkey has been going on for long enough, kiddo."

Though the memes have grown into pro-Biden sentiment in recent weeks, they began as something far from it more than a year before Biden administration officials reclaimed the antagonistic figurehead.

Here is a look at the origins of Dark Brandon, what the bizarre nickname refers to and how Dark Brandon has been used in practice since the Biden administration first co-opted it in August.

What are the origins of Dark Brandon?

Though Dark Brandon did not capture most internet-dwelling Americans' hearts and minds until this summer, the images' origins date all the way back to 2020.

On Nov. 14, 2020 — just one week after Biden won the 2020 election — Chinese illustrator Yang Quan uploaded several images to Weibo depicting the 46th president as evil, presiding over zombie-looking creatures on a throne seemingly made of assault weapons, according to Politico. The first image in the set is the same illustration that Sen. Murphy, 49, would later post on Twitter.

"The sleeping king ascends the throne, the devil is resurrected," reads the Chinese caption of one of the images, according to Politico.

Other images posted to Weibo by Quan take on "pro-China, nationalistic messages," according to Politico. Though Quan did not name Dark Brandon, the images began recirculating months later on different corners of the internet before finding a home among pro-Biden enthusiasts in 2022. A Dark Brandon Reddit community which boasts about 47,100 subscribed users was created on May 19.

What does the Dark Brandon nickname refer to?

Dark Brandon is a play on "Let's Go Brandon," a popular right-wing political meme that originated when an NBC Sports reporter interviewing NASCAR racer Brandon Brown in October 2021 seemingly misheard racing fans in Talladega, Alabama, chanting "F--- Joe Biden," as "Let's go, Brandon," according to Vox.

That phrase took off as a means for Republican voters and officials in Congress to signify their displeasure with the Biden administration. A host of Republican candidates and across the country and current officials in Congress have adopted the phrase in the months since, and a father whose family spoke with Biden and first lady Jill Biden on Christmas even used the phrase while on the phone with the president.

Meanwhile, Dark Brandon also owes its nickname to "Dark MAGA," a hashtag and group of memes that "depict a 'punished,' more unhinged version of Donald Trump running for reelection in 2024 who has abandoned all optics, replacing his slogan MAGA with 'Dark MAGA,'" according to online meme encyclopedia Know Your Meme.

In March, these images began circulating on the website 4chan, Twitter and the Dark MAGA Reddit community — 4,700 members — was created on March 16, 2022.

Dark Brandon in action

In August, The New York Times confirmed in an article detailing the rise of Dark Brandon that Biden himself "has seen some of the Dark Brandon memes and found them funny," citing several people close to the president. White House officials and Democratic politicians began using them at the beginning of August, just as polling aggregators like FiveThirtyEight began tracking an uptick in Biden's approval rating.

Six days after White House senior advisor Neera Tanden joked on Twitter that "lasers shooting out of Joe Biden's eyes" is an official Biden administration position, CNN ran an analysis piece titled "The same Joe Biden suddenly looks different."

Two days later, Biden signed a major climate, health care and tax bill into law on Aug. 16, and he followed it up with the announcement of the administration's student loan forgiveness plan just days afterward.

While popular conservative influencers like Ben Shapiro admonished Dark Brandon memes as a distraction from Biden's then-sub 40% approval rating, Biden and the White House have grown more aggressive in using social media to call out Republicans.

In August, the official White House Twitter account enjoyed a viral moment following a series of matter-of-fact tweets that called out House representatives for criticizing the principle of debt cancellation even though they had personally benefited from PPP loan forgiveness.

On Sept. 14, Biden's personal Twitter account responded to a post from Republican Sen. Rick Scott (Florida) saying he dropped off copies of his "Rescue America" plan at the White House by directly uploading a publicly available copy of the 66-page plan to the internet.

All the while, Twitter users continue to attribute Biden's more direct approach as of late to Dark Brandon himself.

Related Articles
Mark Finchem; John Gibbs,; Eric Schmitt
2020 Election Deniers Win Key Republican Primaries in Arizona, Michigan and Missouri
US President Donald Trump boards Air Force One before departing Harlingen, Texas on January 12, 2021
Unpacking the Far-Right Terminology Aiming to Discredit the Federal Investigation into Donald Trump
Trump supporters at Mar-A-Lago
Violent Rhetoric, Talk of Civil War Intensify in Extremist Circles Following FBI's Lawful Search of Mar-a-Lago
Rumored 2024 presidential candidates
Who Will Run for President in 2024? Rumored Republican and Democratic Candidates
US President Donald Trump boards Air Force One before departing Harlingen, Texas on January 12, 2021. (Photo by MANDEL NGAN / AFP) (Photo by MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images)
The Cases Against Trump: What to Know About the Various Investigations Surrounding the 45th U.S. President
U.S. Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-IL) joins fellow Republican lawmakers and anti-abortion activists for a news conference outside the U.S. Capitol March 13, 2019 in Washington, DC. Describing legal abortion as 'infanticide,' Republican lawmakers have been blocked 17 times by Democrats in the House from introducing the Born-Alive Abortion Survivors Protection Act, which would require doctors to use all means available to save the life of a child born alive after an attempted abortion. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images); Republican Conference Chairman Rep Liz Cheney walks up to the podium for a press conference at the US Capitol on December 17, 2019 in Washington, DC. House Republican leaders criticized their Democratic colleagues handling of the impeachment proceedings of President Donald Trump. (Photo by Samuel Corum/Getty Images); Rep. Peter Meijer, R-Mich., participates in the news conference on the Invest to Protect Act outside the Capitol on Thursday, May 12, 2022. (Bill Clark/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)
Here's What's Happening with the 10 House Republicans Who Voted for Trump's Second Impeachment
US President Joe Biden (L) shakes hands with South African comedian Trevor Noah during the White House Correspondents Association gala at the Washington Hilton Hotel in Washington, DC, on April 30, 2022. (Photo by Nicholas Kamm / AFP) (Photo by NICHOLAS KAMM/AFP via Getty Images)
President Biden Jokes About 'Guy Named Brandon' at White House Correspondents' Dinner: 'Happy for Him'
U.S. President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris
Looking Back at Year 1 of the Biden Administration
trump, pence
Fake Documents Declaring Trump and Pence the 2020 Winners Sent to but Rejected by National Archives: Report
Card Placeholder Image
Dozens of George W. Bush's Former Officials Say They're Leaving Republican Party Following Capitol Riot
Beyonce
Find Out Which Presidential Candidate These Celebrities Are Supporting
capitol coup
The Capitol Riots, 1 Year Later: Witnesses Remember the Nightmare — and What Comes Next
Motherhood
Working Moms in the White House on How They're Confronting the COVID 'Caregiving Crisis'
Ashley Biden and Joe Biden
Was Ashley Biden's Diary Stolen? How the President's Daughter Got Caught in Legal Fight After a Leak
trump family at the republican national convention august 2020
Inside Trump's Inner Circle as White House Defeat Forces Them to Confront What's Next
Joe Biden
Looking Back at Joe Biden's First 100 Days in Office: What He Has and Hasn't Done