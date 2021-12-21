Daniel Dae Kim Among Those Named to White House's AAPI Visibility Task Force

Hawaii Five-O actor Daniel Dae Kim joins 22 other prominent members of the AAPI community tasked with combating Asian-hate and improving opportunity

Daniel Dae Kim can add another title to his already impressive résumé.

The Lost alum, 53, is one of 23 members appointed to the president's Advisory Commission on Asian Americans, Native Hawaiians, and Pacific Islanders, the White House announced in a press release on Monday.

"The Commission will advise the president on ways the public, private, and non-profit sectors can work together to advance equity and opportunity for every Asian American, Native Hawaiian, and Pacific Islander (AANHPI) community," the press release stated.

It continued: "The Commission is also charged with advising the President on policies to address anti-Asian xenophobia and violence, ways to build capacity in AANHPI communities through federal grantmaking and policies to address the intersectional barriers that AANHPI women, LGBTQ+ people, and people with disabilities face."

Along with Kim, the other members of Commission include Dr. Amy Agbayani, Teresita Batayola, Ajay Bhutoria, Ajay Bhutoria, Luisa Blue, Dr. Kimberly Chang, Emily Chen, Kerry Doi, Grace Huang, Victoria Huynh, Mia Ives-Rublee, Kamal Kalsi, Michelle Kauhane, Kevin Kim, Sarah Min, Simon Pang, Ai-jen Poo, Naheed Qureshi, Raynald Samoa, Sonal Shah, Smita Shah, Robert Underwood, and KaYing Yang.

Full bios for all can be found on the White House's website.

Daniel Dae Kim attends Disney's premiere of "Shang-Chi And The Legend Of The Ten Rings" at El Capitan Theatre on August 16, 2021 in Los Angeles, California Credit: Rich Fury/Getty

PEOPLE has reached out to a representative for Kim for comment about his appointment.

The actor has long been an advocate for the AANHPI community and has worked tirelessly to bring awareness to the rising hate crimes against Asian Americans over the years. He currently serves as co-chair on the advisory council for the Asian American Foundation.

In October, Kim opened up to PEOPLE about his sister, Connie – an avid marathon runner who was hit by a car while out for a run about six years ago.

"This man specifically targeted her because of her race and tried to run her over with his car repeatedly," said Kim, who later discovered that the man who had hit her allegedly had a history of violence against Asian women. "Because of the injuries sustained in that attack, she is not able to run anymore."

RELATED VIDEO: Daniel Dae Kim on Fighting For Justice: "I'm Hoping We'll Move ... Towards a Place of Progress"

In March, the Hawaii Five-0 star testified at a House Judiciary subcommittee hearing about the rise in ant-Asian violence.

He also teamed up with actor Daniel Wu to offer a $25,000 reward to find a suspect who attacked a 91-year-old man in the Chinatown district in Oakland, California in January.