Texas Lawmaker Fined $5,000 for Skipping Metal Detectors at U.S. Capitol

Rep. Dan Crenshaw, who told House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to pay her own fine back in February, has 30 days to appeal

Texas Rep. Dan Crenshaw has been fined $5,000 for skipping a security checkpoint on his way into the House Chamber at the U.S. Capitol.

The House of Representatives Committee on Ethics posted a notice of the fine, which says it was notified on Monday by the Office of the Sergeant at Arms of Crenshaw's infraction. He has 30 days to appeal. (His office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.)

Crenshaw, 37, is a former Navy SEAL who served in Afghanistan in 2012. A Republican, he has served in the House since 2019.

Metal detectors have been in place at the Capitol for months as part of increased security at the building since it was stormed by supporters of President Donald Trump on Jan. 6.

Metal detectors Capitol Metal detectors at the U.S. Capitol | Credit: Chip Somodevilla/Getty

Days after the metal detectors were installed, a group of Republican lawmakers made it clear they were unhappy with the added security. Some reportedly refused to pass through them or squabbled with Capitol Police officers running the checkpoint.

Rep. Louie Gohmert, also from Texas, and Rep. Andrew S. Clyde of Georgia filed a federal lawsuit in June claiming the use of metal detectors to screen members of Congress was unconstitutional and that it was a way of harassing Republicans, The Washington Post reported.

A resolution to impose fines on members who do not complete security screening upon entering the Capitol passed in February. The $5,000 amount applies to the first offense. Starting with a second offense, violators are fined $10,000 for each subsequent offense.