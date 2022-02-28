The Succession actress shared her thoughts on Twitter after she and her castmates won an award for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series

Dagmara Dominczyk Celebrates SAG Win with Husband Patrick Wilson but Says: 'My Slavic Heart Is with Ukraine'

The Polish-American actress, 45, tweeted after the ceremony to share a selfie of her and husband Patrick Wilson after she and her Succession castmates won an award for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series.

"Well. What can I write. That won't make this post seem trite, indulgent or meaningless. Because my Slavic heart is with Ukraine. It has been for days. But tonight was a reprieve, a small happy moment that I got to share with the love of my life," she wrote, adding a tag for her husband.

Last week, just days before Russia began invading Ukraine, Dominczyk wrote on Twitter: "Thinking of those I love whose hearts beat Ukrainian…a homeland is a real and precious thing, and can be snatched away real quick, if tyrants go unchecked."

Dagmara Dominczyk Patrick Wilson (left), Dagmara Dominczyk | Credit: Dagmara Dominczyk/twitter

Several attendees of the SAG Awards used their accessories to show support for Ukraine amid Russia's invasion into the country, wearing ribbons and pocket squares in the colors of the Ukrainian flag: blue and yellow.

During Sunday night's ceremony, Leslie Odom Jr. addressed the ongoing conflict at the opening of show.

"While tonight is a celebration we are all at the same time holding a place in our hearts for the people of Ukraine and sending our thoughts, prayers, and hopes for impending peace," he said alongside his Hamilton co-stars Lin-Manuel Miranda and Daveed Diggs.

The situation in Ukraine continues to rapidly unfold after Russia invaded on Thursday, with forces moving from the north, south and east.

The attack, ordered by Russian President Vladimir Putin, has drawn widespread condemnation around the world and increasingly severe economic sanctions against Russia. Various countries have also pledged aid or military support to Ukraine, whose president, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, has pleaded for peace talks while urging his country to resist.

Putin insists Ukraine has historic ties to Russia and he is acting in the interest of so-called "peacekeeping."

Medics gather by a high-rise apartment block which was hit by recent shelling in Kyiv on February 26, 2022. - Ukrainian soldiers repulsed a Russian attack in the capital, the military said on February 26 after a defiant President Volodymyr Zelensky vowed his pro-Western country would not be bowed by Moscow. It started the third day since Russian leader Vladimir Putin unleashed a full-scale invasion that has killed dozens of people, forced more than 50,000 to flee Ukraine in just 48 hours and sparked fears of a wider conflict in Europe. Credit: Genya Savilov/AFP via Getty

"The prayers of the entire world are with the people of Ukraine," President Joe Biden said as the invasion began in force last week.

Details of the attack and the fighting change by the day, but this is the first major land conflict in Europe in decades — and hundreds have already been reported dead or wounded, including more than 100 children. Thousands more people have fled or tried to escape Ukraine amid warnings of a possible "refugee crisis."