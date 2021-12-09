Cynthia Nixon Won't Run for Office Again After 2018 Race Against 'Notoriously Vindictive' Gov. Andrew Cuomo
The star of the Sex and the City reboot And Just Like That… says she’s done with politics after accomplishing “everything and more” of what she set out to do
Cynthia Nixon is excited for Sex and the City fans to catch up with her character Miranda Hobbes in a new reboot of the show — but says a real-life return to politics is not in the works.
Nixon, who ran unsuccessfully for governor in New York as a progressive challenger to then-incumbent Gov. Andrew Cuomo in 2018, tells Extra she won't launch another political campaign.
"I ran for office against Andrew Cuomo because I didn't think he should be our governor, and nobody else would run or could run, because if you were in politics [he was a] notoriously vindictive man. You couldn't run against him in politics… without having your career ended," Nixon, 55, said on the red carpet for the premiere of And Just Like That… on Wednesday.
The actress, who stars in the "new chapter" of Sex and the City airing on HBO Max, implied that her political efforts paid off during her first and only campaign.
"Luckily, we ran and 90% of our platform has been enacted since we ran, and he is now out of office, so everything and more that I was hoping to be accomplished has been accomplished," Nixon said.
After losing the Democratic primary to Cuomo, Nixon said at the time she was "inspired" — "not discouraged" — by the defeat.
"This campaign changed expectations about what's possible in New York State. We moved issues of racial and economic justice to the forefront. We shined a light on inequality, and turned the media's attention to forgotten communities across this state," she also said.
Nixon ran on a slew of progressive issues, like fixing New York City's subway system, legalizing marijuana and supporting single-payer healthcare.
Cuomo resigned from his job as governor of New York in August following a bombshell report by New York Attorney General Letitia James, which concluded that the governor "sexually harassed multiple women" and, in doing so, "violated federal and state law."
As for Miranda, could politics be in her future? Perhaps.
"Miranda is still living in Brooklyn in her house with Steve and Brady, who is 17 years old," Nixon also told Extra. "I would say that Miranda, in the last few years, particularly during the Trump administration, has had an awakening and a change of heart and is maybe done with corporate law."