Everything Cynthia Nixon's Sex and the City Costars Have Said About Her Run for New York Governor

Cynthia Nixon has enjoyed plenty of support from her friends while campaigning to become the next governor of New York!

On Thursday, New Yorkers will head to the polls to cast their vote in the state’s primary elections, as Nixon challenges incumbent Gov. Andrew Cuomo, who has served two terms, for the Democratic nomination.

Nixon, 52 — who supports increased funding for New York public schools, abortion rights and the legalization of marijuana — is running on a progressive platform. If she wins the primary and then the election on Nov. 6, Nixon would be the first woman and openly gay person to hold the position.

While it’s still too soon to know the fate of Nixon’s gubernatorial run, here’s a look back at all the warm endorsements Nixon has received from her fellow Sex and the City alums.

Kristin Davis, Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon and Kim Cattrall Everett

Sarah Jessica Parker

Sarah Jessica Parker, whose friendship with Nixon predates the beloved HBO series, revealed in April that she knew about Nixon’s plans to run for office before the official announcement.

“She shared with me that she was going to announce about a month before. I was incredibly excited and proud of her. I think she’s already been good for the conversation,” Parker, 53, told a large crowd gathered for a retrospective on her career at the 2018 Tribeca Film Festival in New York City.

Cynthia Nixon and Sarah Jessica Parker New Line Cinema/Hbo/Village Roadshow/Kobal/REX/Shutterstock

“This is what’s exciting about primaries, right? People can inspire an incumbent to reconsider policy…or just have a robust conversation,” Parker added. “She’s formidable. She’s incredibly bright. She’s really brave. She’s excited about this race, and it’s challenging. But, she seems enormously energized and I think it’s good for us to have a competitor — it’s always good. A challenger is good.”

Earlier at the event, Parker admitted that while she “didn’t [anticipate] that she would seek a gubernatorial seat,” Nixon has “been an activist her entire life.”

“She’s incredibly bright, she loves this city, she’s been involved in conversations about policies that have been really important to her for many years: Education, public schools, housing…the larger issues that are part of conversations that affect us here [in the city] and upstate as well,” she added.

Sarah Jessica Parker and Cynthia Nixon

Shortly after Nixon announced her candidacy, Parker also penned a sweet note on Instagram, offering her pal support.

Describing Nixon as “a mother, an activist, an advocate, a fighter, a NY’er and a dear friend,” Parker told Nixon, “My sister on and off screen, you have my love, support and vote.”

Kim Cattrall

Days after Nixon announced her candidacy in March, Kim Cattrall revealed that she supported her costar’s decision.

Cynthia Nixon and Kim Cattrall MATT CAMPBELL/AFP/Getty

Responding to a Twitter user who asked for her opinions, the 61-year-old actress who played Samantha replied, “I support & respect any former colleague’s right to make their own career choices.”

Kristin Davis

Mere minutes after Nixon announced her bid, Kristin Davis was ready to offer her friend a warm endorsement.

“I am so proud of @cynthiaNixon, no one cares more than she does about EVERY person getting a fair change and a good education. I know she would be an excellent Governor !” wrote Davis, 53, who played Charlotte on the hit HBO series.

Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis Dimitrios Kambouris/VF1/WireImage

Davis then shared that she had already donated to Nixon’s campaign, and urged her followers to do the same.

“I’m excited to support someone I have know [sic] for 20 years to be one of the most intelligent and caring people in my life,” Davis added.

Willie Garson

Support for Nixon wasn’t limited to her female costars!

Willie Garson, 54 — who played Parker’s friend Stanford Blatch — was also quick to endorse her.

“I cant think of anyone who’s more prepared, more caring, more educated on the issues and more READY than @cynthiaenixon….please join her on this journey, together we can turn things around with candidates such as her,” he wrote alongside a clip of her campaign video.