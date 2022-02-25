Current and Former World Leaders Condemn Russia's Attack on Ukraine: 'Unprovoked and Unjustified'

Current and former world leaders are speaking out against Russia's act of war against Ukraine after the country launched what officials call a "full-scale" attack on the neighboring nation on Thursday.

President Joe Biden was among those imposing additional sanctions that target Russian banks, oligarchs and high-tech sectors.

In a Thursday speech from the White House, Biden, 79, made it clear that the U.S. believes Russian President Vladimir Putin "is the aggressor" in the conflict.

"Putin chose this war, and now he and his country will bear the consequences," Biden said.

In his own statement, former President George W. Bush statement called on the country as a whole to "stand in solidarity with Ukraine and the Ukrainian people as they seek freedom and the right to choose their own future."

"Russia's attack on Ukraine constitutes the gravest security crisis on the European continent since World War II," said Bush, 75. "I join the international community in condemning Vladimir Putin's unprovoked and unjustified invasion of Ukraine. The American government and people must."

He added, "We cannot tolerate the authoritarian bullying and danger that Putin poses. Ukraine is our friend and democratic ally and deserves our full support during this most difficult time."

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg likewise "strongly" condemned the "reckless and unprovoked attack on Ukraine" in a Thursday statement, calling it "a grave breach of international law, and a serious threat to Euro-Atlantic security."

"Once again, despite our repeated warnings and tireless efforts to engage in diplomacy, Russia has chosen the path of aggression against a sovereign and independent country," said Stoltenberg, 62.

"I call on Russia to cease its military action immediately and respect Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity. NATO Allies will meet to address the consequences of Russia's aggressive actions," he added. "We stand with the people of Ukraine at this terrible time. NATO will do all it takes to protect and defend all Allies."

Also on Thursday, U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced the nation's largest-ever package of sanctions against Russia in response to its attack.

Johnson described Russia's attack as "a catastrophe for our continent" and vowed to "speak to fellow [Group of Seven] leaders" about the matter in addition to "calling for an urgent meeting of all NATO leaders as soon as possible" prior to addressing the nation.

"Today in concert with our allies we will agree to a massive package of economic sanctions designed in time to hobble the Russian economy," Johnson, 57, said in his televised address. "And to that end we must also collectively cease the dependence on Russian oil and gas that for too long has given Putin his grip on Western politics."

He added, "Our mission is clear: Diplomatically, politically, economically – and eventually, militarily – this hideous and barbaric venture of Vladimir Putin must end in failure."

In his own speech, French President Emmanuel Macron promised to "respond to this act of war without weakness, with cold blood, determination and unity," according to Reuters.

"The events of last night mark a turning point in the history of Europe," Macron, 44, said, per the outlet.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz called Thursday "a terrible day for Ukraine and a dark day for Europe" in a tweet that also demanded Russia "stop this military action immediately."

Scholz, 63, has promised to "coordinate closely" within the within the frameworks of the G7, NATO and the European Union in response to the aggression.

"The Russian attack on Ukraine is a blatant violation of international law," Scholz said in another tweet. "There is no justification for it. Germany condemns this reckless act by President Putin in the strongest possible terms. Our solidarity is with Ukraine and its people."

Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan wrote on Twitter that his country had rejected Russia's move and considers it "unacceptable."

"This step, which we consider contrary to international law; It is a heavy blow to the peace, tranquility and stability of the region," the 67-year-old leader wrote in a tweet, according to a translation.

Meanwhile, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke with Putin on Thursday and called for "an immediate cessation of violence" and the return to a "path of diplomatic negotiations and dialogue," according to a Thursday press release.

"Prime Minister reiterated his long-standing conviction that the differences between Russia and the NATO group can only be resolved through honest and sincere dialogue," the statement said.

In a statement, Israel's Minister of Foreign Affairs Yair Lapid condemned Thursday's actions by Russia, which he called "a serious violation of the international order." Lapid, 58, also promised that the country is "ready and prepared to provide humanitarian assistance to the citizens of Ukraine."

In Africa, a spokesperson for Nigeria's President Muhammadu Buhari told CNN on Thursday that the country supports diplomacy. "The Nigerian position is that dialogue should be prioritized over force," the spokesman said.

Dr. Naledi Pando, South Africa's Minister of International Relations and Cooperation, said the country is calling for "a peaceful resolution of the escalating conflict" and for Russia to "to immediately withdraw its forces from Ukraine."

"We regret that the situation has deteriorated despite calls for diplomacy to prevail," said Pando, 68, in a statement. "Armed conflict will no doubt result in human suffering and destruction, the effects of which will not only affect Ukraine but also reverberate across the world."

Australia's Prime Minister Scott Morrison and Minister of Foreign Affairs Marise Payne joined in condemning Russia's move and called on the country to "cease its illegal and unprovoked actions, and to stop violating Ukraine's independence."

"There is no justification for this aggression, whose cost will be borne by innocent Ukrainians," the pair said in a statement. "Vladimir Putin has fabricated a feeble pretext on which to invade. Russia's disinformation and propaganda has convinced no one."

Morrison, 53, and Payne, 57, also announced financial sanctions will be placed on an additional 25 persons and four entities "who have been responsible for the unprovoked and unacceptable aggression" on top of more restrictions on Australians' ability to invest in four other financial institutions linked to Russia.

Iran Minister of Foreign Relations Hossein Amirabdollahian said the country does not believe that "resorting to war is a solution" and that it is "imperative to establish ceasefire & to find a political and democratic resolution."