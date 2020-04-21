Cristina Cuomo Says She Has a 'Waitlist' of Women for Brother-in-Law Governor Andrew Cuomo

If you’ve found yourself crushing on New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, get in line.

According to his sister-in-law, Cristina Cuomo, she’s got a whole “waitlist” of women who have reached out to her about setting up a date with the governor when the pandemic ends.

“I’m really proud of Andrew,” Cristina, who is married to his brother, CNN host Chris Cuomo, told Entertainment Tonight via video chat as she and her husband are quarantined at home after both testing positive for the coronavirus.

“I have a lot of incoming calls and texts and emails from friends, so I’ve put together a waitlist of women who want to go out with him which is so cute,” the Purist founder joked.

“He’s the Andrew that I’ve always known and admired and loved. He’s providing the leadership that we’re lacking so much now,” she added. “We have someone talking straight to us, who is honest and sincere and you know is showing us, is calming us down and giving us all the information in real-time and that’s what he’s been doing. It’s amazing.”

The governor has developed quite the fan base while leading the nation’s virus epicenter through the crisis. He holds daily press briefings that draw in viewers from across the country and even provides some comedic relief while bantering with his brother Chris during CNN interviews.

Some of those fans even include famous faces like Jada Pinkett-Smith, who admitted last week on Red Table Talk that her “celebrity crush” is the New York leader.

“I don’t miss a press conference. When Cuomo’s on, I’m like ‘Got to go see my celebrity crush right now, sorry,'” the actress joked.

Comedian Chelsea Handler also made her love known for the 62-year-old politician, penning a love letter to Andrew published in Vogue.

“Out of the darkness, you, Andrew Cuomo, walk into my life, looking remarkably like the Incredible Hulk,” Handler wrote. “Your daily briefings have come at a time when I was beginning to wonder where the good men were and to feel despair that this was just the way the world was now.”

While Andrew’s popularity has certainly given him some options in his love life, it has also prompted some talk about the longtime politician potentially running for higher office.

“As a Californian, I have not yet had the privilege of voting for Cuomo, but I hope to be able to do so one day soon,” Handler continued in her note, published on March 31. “Just yesterday, he denied any interest or desire to put his hat into the ring of the 2020 presidential race, saying that this isn’t a time to be discussing politics. Just one more reason I am ready and willing to throw my support behind him if he does change his mind.”

Though Andrew has been adamant that he has no plans to run for the presidency, Christina told ET, “[Andrew] would make a great president.”

Andrew and his ex-girlfriend Sandra Lee split in September after 14 years together, PEOPLE confirmed at the time.

The governor was previously married to Kerry Kennedy, daughter of Robert F. Kennedy and Ethel Kennedy, with whom he shares three daughters — Michaela and twins Cara and Mariah. Andrew and Kerry divorced in 2005.

