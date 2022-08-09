Could a Law Prohibiting Removal of Official Records Keep Donald Trump from Running in 2024?

A search of the former president’s home raises questions about whether the alleged mishandling of White House documents could prevent someone from holding the highest office in the nation

By
Aaron Parsley
Aaron Parsley

Aaron Parsley has been a part of PEOPLE's digital team for more than 15 years. Based in Austin, he now covers crime and political news, including national and local elected officials, candidates, policymakers, activists, campaigns, elections, scandals, speeches, and other political events. He has a M.A. in Journalism from New York University and studied Spanish Literature at the University of Colorado at Boulder. Aaron is a runner and loves reading history and dystopian fiction. He is also a huge Miranda Lambert fan.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 9, 2022 03:31 PM
Donald Trump
Donald Trump. Photo: Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images

The FBI's search of Donald Trump's home at the Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Fla., on Monday is raising questions about an investigation into the alleged mishandling of White House records by the former president — and whether he potentially committed a crime that could keep him out of the White House.

In February, the National Archives and Records Administration said in a statement that federal government officials had gone to Florida to retrieve 15 boxes of documents and other items from Trump — which the agency said should have been handed over at the end of his time in office.

According to the Presidential Records Act, created in the years following President Richard Nixon's Watergate scandal, the president must preserve all records created during their tenure so that they can be handed over to the National Archives.

Before arriving at Trump's property on Monday, the FBI obtained a warrant, which signals that a judge or magistrate had to sign off on the search. To get that approval, law enforcement officials must show probable cause for conducting the search. That means there should be reasonable information to support the possibility that evidence of illegality will be found when the warrant is executed.

Mar-a-Lago resort
Mar-a-Lago Club. Joe Raedle/Getty

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer.

That does not mean, however, that Trump is accused of a crime. The search is merely part of the Justice Department's ongoing investigation, which has not reached any conclusions.

But if a crime was committed by an elected official or someone who is planning to run, could that person be kept from serving?

Trump has consistently teased plans to run for a second term in 2024. In a statement acknowledging the search of his property, Trump condemned it as an "attack by Radical Left Democrats who desperately don't want me to run for President in 2024."

Title 18 U.S. Code § 2071 states that anyone who "willfully and unlawfully conceals, removes, mutilates, obliterates, or destroys" official government documents "shall be fined under this title or imprisoned not more than three years, or both; and shall forfeit his office and be disqualified from holding any office under the United States."

That seems pretty clear, but it's not.

In a report about whether Trump could be barred from running for office if he is convicted of such a crime, The New York Times cites legal scholars who point out that the U.S. Constitution — not criminal law — sets the eligibility requirements for the presidency as well as how someone can be disqualified from holding the office through impeachment.

Prominent Democratic attorney Marc Elias called the search of Mar-a-Lago a "potential blockbuster in American politics" on Twitter, based on Title 18 U.S. Code § 2071.

But in a follow-up tweet, Elias acknowledged that the law is not cut and dry when it comes to presidents and presidential candidates.

"Yes, I recognize the legal challenge that application of this law to a president would garner (since qualifications are set in Constitution)," he wrote on Twitter. "But the idea that a candidate would have to litigate this is during a campaign is in my view a 'blockbuster in American politics.'"

Related Articles
AUSTIN, TEXAS - MAY 14: Former U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during the American Freedom Tour at the Austin Convention Center on May 14, 2022 in Austin, Texas. The national event gathered conservatives from around the country to defend, empower and help promote conservative agendas nationwide. (Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images)
Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago Home Searched by FBI: 'The Mood Was Pure Shock'
Presidential Residences
What It Takes to Get a Federal Search Warrant Like the One the FBI Executed at Trump's Mar-a-Lago Home
Sarah Huckabee Sanders
People Are Sharing a 2016 Sarah Huckabee Sanders Tweet After FBI Searches Trump's Mar-a-Lago Resort
GRAND RAPIDS, MI - AUGUST 02: Republican Michigan Gubernatorial candidate Tudor Dixon, flanked by her children, speaks with members of the media outside the Norton Shores Fire Station 3 after voting on Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022 in Grand Rapids, MI. Dixon recently received the endorsement of former President Donald Trump. (Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)
Trump-Backed Candidate Wins Michigan GOP Primary, Will Now Face Incumbent Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer
CLEVELAND, OH - JULY 21: Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump gives two thumbs up to the crowd during the evening session on the fourth day of the Republican National Convention on July 21, 2016 at the Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland, Ohio. Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump received the number of votes needed to secure the party's nomination. An estimated 50,000 people are expected in Cleveland, including hundreds of protesters and members of the media. The four-day Republican National Convention kicked off on July 18. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images); MEET THE PRESS -- Pictured: Maggie Haberman, Senior Political Writer, POLITICO, appears on "Meet the Press" in Washington, D.C., Sunday, Nov. 6, 2011. (Photo by William B. Plowman/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images)
New Images Allegedly Support That Trump Would Flush Important Documents Down the Toilet as President
Liz Cheney, donald trump
Conservative Rep. Liz Cheney Wants Trump Prosecuted for Role in Jan. 6 Attack: 'Are We a Nation of Laws?'
New York City Mayoral Candidates Campaign On Last Day Before Primaries
Andrew Yang to Lead New Political Party Aiming to 'Reinvigorate' Economy: What It Means for Future Elections
donald trump
RNC Tells Trump It Will Stop Covering His Legal Bills if He Announces White House Run Too Soon: Report
Joe Biden, Donald Trump
Joe Biden and Donald Trump Nearly Tied in New Poll on 2024 Presidential Race
Attorney General Merrick Garland delivers a statement; Former President Donald Trump attends the UFC 264 event
Trump Under Investigation as Attorney General Calls Escalating Jan. 6 Probe 'Most Wide-Ranging' in DOJ History
AUSTIN, TEXAS - MAY 14: Former U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during the American Freedom Tour at the Austin Convention Center on May 14, 2022 in Austin, Texas. The national event gathered conservatives from around the country to defend, empower and help promote conservative agendas nationwide. (Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images)
Donald Trump Is Illegally Raising Money and the FEC Is Allowing It, Suit Alleges
US President Donald Trump boards Air Force One before departing Harlingen, Texas on January 12, 2021
Trump Returns to D.C. for First Time Since Leaving Office to Speak at Ultra-Conservative Conference
Rumored 2024 presidential candidates
Who Will Run for President in 2024? Rumored Republican and Democratic Candidates
John Eastman
The FBI Has Seized the Phone of Trump Adviser John Eastman
Donald Trump
Trump Took 15 Boxes of Presidential Files to Mar-a-Lago — Reportedly Including Obama's Note to Him
nikki-haley.jpg
Nikki Haley Teases 2024 Presidential Run in Iowa, Says She'll Do It 'If There's a Place for Me'