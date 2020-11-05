Cory Booker Jokes Rosario Dawson Was 'More Excited' to Vote for Marijuana Than Senate Reelection

Rosario Dawson was thrilled to vote for boyfriend Cory Booker's reelection to the Senate — but maybe not as thrilled as she was to cast her ballot in favor of New Jersey's legalization of marijuana.

On Wednesday, the New Jersey junior senator appeared via video call on Jimmy Kimmel Live to discuss his recent win and the legalization of recreational marijuana, a topic which his girlfriend was excited to join in on and discuss.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"You advocated for recreational cannabis becoming legal in your state, will you celebrate that?" Kimmel asked Booker, prompting Dawson to come on-screen and join the conversation.

"I might," the actress said as she hugged her boyfriend from behind.

Booker, 51, went on to tease that Dawson, 41, may have been "more excited" about the approved marijuana ballot measure than her boyfriend's reelection.

"I don’t know what she was more excited to do, vote for me as a new New Jersey resident, or vote for marijuana," Booker admitted. "I don’t know what’s more popular."

"I was sad not to be able to vote in California, there were such incredible and important propositions and measures to vote for, which passed which I’m so grateful for," Dawson added.

However, Dawson said coming to New Jersey was equally thrilling because "I got to vote for my man and I got to vote for marijuana."

Earlier that day, the actress congratulated Booker on defending his seat in the Senate with a heartfelt post on Instagram.

"So proud of and grateful for you my love. I got to vote for you here in New Jersey and am so glad that you overwhelmingly and rightfully won your seat again," Dawson wrote alongside a black and white photo of the couple. "To know your leadership will continue to guide us with love, brilliance, patience, grace and effectiveness is the kind of representation and hope we need."

She continued, "We saw record turnout and need to keep building so that we can win both houses and make real change! #EyeOnThePrize #MIDTERMS #2022IsAroundTheCorner.”

Booker thanked voters for their support on Tuesday in an Instagram photo he shared, writing, "New Jersey, I'm once again humbled by the faith you've placed in me. Thank you for standing with me and allowing me the honor of representing our great state in Washington. Our work is far from finished."

Dawson commented on the photo with, "Congratulations my love. I’m so grateful for your leadership and your team. We need you."

The couple has been dating since the fall of 2018, months after meeting at a political fundraiser for a mutual friend. At the time, the two were on very different — and very busy — schedules, though they made it work despite the distance.

According to a Washington Post profile on the couple in October, they kept in close contact while apart — including two FaceTime calls a day (when possible) and with romantic gestures such as Booker sending Dawson music every morning and reading to her over the phone.