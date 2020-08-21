Cory Booker Says Girlfriend Rosario Dawson Likes Bernie Sanders More Than Him

"She's smarter than you and that's the obvious answer," Bernie Sanders teased Cory Booker of his girlfriend

Looks like Sen.Cory Booker has some competition.

During the final night of the Democratic National Convention on Thursday, the New Jersey senator revealed a surprising fact about his girlfriend, Rosario Dawson, while on a video call with the former Democratic presidential candidates.

Speaking to Sen. Bernie Sanders, Booker asked, "Why does my girlfriend like you more than me?"

"Because she's smarter than you and that's the obvious answer," Sanders teased, making Booker and the other candidates laugh.

In March, Dawson revealed on Instagram that she voted for Sanders in the primary, the same day that her boyfriend endorsed Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden.

The actress, 41, and her political boyfriend, 51, recently took their relationship to the next level, announcing that they would soon be moving in together.

In June, Dawson shared that she would be moving to New Jersey to be with the senator after the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic had kept them apart for months.

“I haven’t seen him since February. He is by himself, going between Newark and DC,” she told Kevin Smith at the Mooby's Pop-Up in Los Angeles. (The actress stars in Smith's Jay and Silent Bob sequel, which opened in 2019.) Dawson explained that she had been on the West Coast taking care of her dad, who had surgery for pancreatic cancer last November.

Image zoom Cory Booker and Rosario Dawson Bonnie Biess/Getty

“I’m actually in the process of moving, by the way. I’m going to New Jersey. I’m moving to Newark," she continued. "It's time. We were thinking about moving in together anyway, but especially during all of this, it’s been really intense."

"I'm excited," she added.

The couple has been dating since the fall of 2018 months after meeting at a political fundraiser for a mutual friend. At the time, the two were on very different schedules, though they made it work despite the distance.

According to a Washington Post profile on the couple in October, they kept in close contact even apart — including two FaceTime calls a day (when possible) and romantic gestures such as Booker sending Dawson music every morning and reading David Benioff’s “City of Thieves” to her over the phone.

“Look, both of us, you know, we’ve had relationships, but I’m not sure if I’ve ever fully given myself over to a relationship as much as I have with her and allowed myself to be as vulnerable,” Booker told the Post last year.