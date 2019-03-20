Presidential Hopeful Cory Booker Says Girlfriend Rosario Dawson 'Makes Me a Better Person'

Cory Booker couldn’t help but gush about his girlfriend Rosario Dawson during Wednesday’s visit to The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

The 49-year-old U.S. Senator from New Jersey — who is running to be the Democratic presidential nominee on the 2020 ticket — opened up to DeGeneres about his love for Dawson, revealing that she’s helped him grow since the two began dating.

“She’s a deeply soulful person and has taught me a lot of lessons about love already,” Booker said about Dawson, 39. “Sometimes you show the greatest strength when you make yourself vulnerable. She really has this nurturing spirit that has made me more courageous, not just in the love that I project and want to see in our country, but I think even in our personal relationships — to love more fearlessly.”

“I’m really really blessed to be with somebody who makes me a better person,” he added. “She’s just an incredible human being.”

Cory Booker Michael Rozman/Warner Bros.

It’s the first time Booker has really gotten candid about his relationship with Dawson.

The politician was previously trying to keep their coupling private, not even mentioning Dawson by name during his February appearance on the syndicated radio show The Breakfast Club.

“I got a boo,” Booker told host Charlamagne tha God then, hinting that wedding bells could ring for them before the 2020 presidential election. “I’m dating someone [who] is very special. … There’s two more years, so give me some time. My girlfriend might listen to this.”

Booker had been seen with Dawson before — back in January when they attended a showing of Broadway’s Dear Evan Hansen together, alongside Dawson’s daughter, Lola, and Booker’s niece.

There, an onlooker told PEOPLE, the two were all smiles during a meet-and-greet with star Taylor Trensch. Dawson later sang “I love you, te amo” — Spanish for “I love you” — to Booker in an “impromptu, made-up-on-the-spot” tune.

Sen. Cory Booker (left) and actress Rosario Dawson (right) backstage at Dear Evan Hansen on Broadway with actor Taylor Trensch (center). Bruce Glikas/WireImage

Still, their coupling remained unconfirmed — with reps for the pair not immediately responding to PEOPLE’s requests for comment.

Eventually, after months of speculation, Dawson herself confirmed the news to TMZ, who caught her walking through Reagan National Airport in Washington, D.C. on March 14.

Asked whether there was any truth to the reports that they are in a relationship, Dawson said, “Yeah,” with a grin. “Yes, very much so.”

“So far so wonderful,” she added, before piling on the praise for Booker. “He’s a wonderful human being. It’s good to spend some time together when we can. … I am just grateful to be with someone that I respect and love and admire so much who is so brilliant, and kind, and caring, and loving.”

Rosario Dawson and Cory Booker Frederick M. Brown/Getty; Getty

Dawson also stayed mum on the idea on whether an engagement could be in the cards, but Booker seemed game when DeGeneres pressed him about the possibility of a White House wedding — declaring “January 2021” as the perfect date.

He even suggested that DeGeneres would officiate their nuptials. “Would you help preside over the wedding?” he asked, to which DeGeneres agreed.

The Ellen DeGeneres Show airs weekdays in syndication (check local listings)