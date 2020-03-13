Political Figures Who've Tested Positive for the Coronavirus

As information about the coronavirus pandemic rapidly changes, PEOPLE is committed to providing the most recent data in our coverage. Some of the information in this story may have changed after publication. For the latest on COVID-19, readers are encouraged to use online resources from CDC, WHO, and local public health departments and visit our coronavirus hub.

As the threat of the novel coronavirus continues across the globe, public figures — including celebrities and athletes — have been added to the number of confirmed cases.

Here’s an ongoing list with the most up-to-date announcements on which political figures have tested positive worldwide and their current statuses:

Peter Dutton, Australian Home Affairs Minister

Image zoom Cameron Spencer/Getty

The senior member of the Australian government immediately contacted his local health department in Queensland after waking up with a “temperature and sore throat,” BBC reported on March 13 . Dutton is now in the hospital after testing positive for the coronavirus.

Prior to contracting the virus, Dutton had traveled to Washington, D.C., for a meeting, where he met with President Donald Trump‘s daughter Ivanka Trump on March 5. (The White House said on March 13 that Ivanka was not symptomatic and did not need to quarantine but chose to work from home that day as a precautionary measure.)

Yesterday 🇦🇺 Home Affairs @PeterDutton_MP joins @IvankaTrump, Attorney General Barr & our five eyes partners 🇺🇸🇬🇧🇨🇦🇳🇿 to fight online child exploitation. We heard from 9 brave survivors & announced principles that technology companies should implement to protect children online pic.twitter.com/3ifeJnGJPI — Australia in the US 🇦🇺🇺🇸 (@AusintheUS) March 6, 2020

There are currently 156 confirmed cases in Australia, according to BBC. That number includes actor Tom Hanks and his wife, Rita Wilson, who are both in Queensland and quarantined as they take the time to get better.

Sophie Grégoire Trudeau, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s Wife

Image zoom DAVE CHAN/Getty Images

The wife of Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is currently “in isolation for the time being” following her positive test results on March 12

In a statement obtained by local outlet The Globe and Mail reporter Marieke Walsh, government officials said, “Following medical recommendations, Sophie Grégoire Trudeau was tested for COVID-19 today. The test came back positive.”

“Also following medical advice, she will remain in isolation for the time being. She is feeling well, is taking all recommended precautions and her symptoms remain mild.”

Officials said that the prime minister was “in good health with no symptoms.”

Officials added, “As a precautionary measure and following the advice of doctors, he will be in isolation for a planned period of 14 days.”

The statement explained that the prime minister “will not be tested at this stage since he has no symptoms.”

Fábio Wajngarten, Communications Director for Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro

Image zoom

The Brazilian government official received a positive test just days after meeting with President Trump at his Mar-a-Lago Club in Florida, NPR reported on March 12.

Wajngarten posted an Instagram photo during his trip to the U.S., where he can be seen standing to the right of the president, wearing a “Make Brazil Great Again” hat.

According to CNN, Brazilian President Bolsonaro’s health is now being monitored as well.

“Both the President and Vice President had almost no interactions with the individual who tested positive and do not require being tested at this time,” the White House said.

Francis Suarez, Mayor of Miami

Image zoom

“It is confirmed that I have the coronavirus,” Suarez told the Miami Herald on March 13. “I did test positive for it.”

The mayor said that he felt healthy and strong, according to the Herald, and was now quarantining at home while his wife and children live with extended family.

His main concern, he said, was for the people who he had come in contact with over the last few days.

“If we did not shake hands or you did not come into contact with me if I coughed or sneezed, there is no action you need to take whatsoever,” he said. “If we did, however, touch or shake hands, or if I sneezed or coughed near you since Monday, it is recommended that you self-isolate for 14 days, but you do not need to get tested.”

“After speaking with medical personnel, I will continue to follow Department of Health protocol and remain isolated while I lead our government remotely,” he continued.