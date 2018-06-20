Ex Trump Campaign Manager Mocks Migrant Girl with Down Syndrome's Separation from Mom: 'Womp Womp'

As the outcry over President Donald Trump’s policy of separating children from their parents at the border intensifies, former Trump campaign manager Corey Lewandowski publicly dismissed the story of a child with Down syndrome reportedly being taken away from her mother after illegally crossing into the U.S., sparking outrage.

Democratic strategist Zac Petkanas said during a Fox News panel on Tuesday that he read about a 10-year-old girl with Down syndrome being “taken from her mother and put in a cage.”

Lewandowski replied live on-air, “Womp womp.”

“Did you just say ‘womp womp’ to a 10-year-old with Down syndrome being taken from her mother? How dare you? How dare you, sir? How absolutely dare you, sir? How dare you?” Petkanas furiously asked as Lewandowski shouted to make his argument.

.@Zac_Petkanas says on Fox News a 10-year-old girl with Down Syndrome was separated from her mother at the border. Corey Lewandowski responds: "Womp womp." pic.twitter.com/cZMXWmwbjw — Jon Passantino (@passantino) June 19, 2018

Corey Lewandowski John Lamparski/Getty Images

RELATED: The Most Heartbreaking Photos of Migrant Children at the U.S.-Mexico Border — and How You Can Help

Several celebrities saw the exchange and blasted the political operative on Twitter.

“Corey Lewandowski, you are a piece of s—,” wrote Anna Kendrick.

Added actress Mary McCormack, “Oh my lord. What have we become? Corey Lewandowski MOCKED a ten yr. old with Down Syndrome who was taken from her mother. Talk about a special place in hell. Where is the @gop? Retweet this until they’re forced to look at themselves.”

RELATED: Fundraiser to Reunite Migrant Parents with Their Children Raises Over $6 Million in 4 Days – After Initially Aiming at Raising $1,500

“This is so horrible, even by Lewandowski standards,” wrote Meghan McCain, the daughter of Republican Senator John McCain.

Oh my lord. What have we become? Corey Lewandowski MOCKED a ten yr. old with Down Syndrome who was taken from her mother. Talk about a special place in hell. Where is the @gop? Retweet this until they’re forced to look at themselves. https://t.co/hHzDjMxsY4 — Mary McCormack (@marycmccormack) June 20, 2018

This is so horrible, even by Lewandowski standards. https://t.co/4SNBUtCgfu — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) June 20, 2018

I can't believe Corey Lewandowski mocked a disabled child, didn't he learn from the president to never mock the disabled until they're an adult? — Matt Oswalt (@MattOswaltVA) June 20, 2018

I just wonder, theoretically, how many times Corey Lewandowski would have to be punched in the face IMMEDIATELY AFTER LEAVING HIS HOUSE before he'd be forced to seek asylum in another country — Ben Wexler (@mrbenwexler) June 20, 2018

"Today I heard about a ten year old girl with Down syndrome that was taken from her mother and put into a cage."

"Womp womp" – Corey Lewandowski, @CLewandowski_

This is who Trump has sticking up for him, and how. https://t.co/nRfL8g2n3U — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) June 20, 2018

Nearly 2,000 children were separated from their families during a six-week period in April and May as the Trump Administration adopted a “zero-tolerance” policy at the border, TIME reported on Saturday. Charged adults are sent directly to federal court while their children are sent to the Department of Health and Human Services’ Office of Refugee Resettlement.

On Monday, ProPublica released an audio recording of a man reported to be U.S. Border Patrol agent seemingly joking about immigrant children’s crying while at a detention facility after they had been taken from their parents.

RELATED: From Trump to Ann Coulter: Fact-Checking the Most Outrageous Claims About the Migrant Children Crisis

“Well, we have an orchestra here, right? What we’re missing is a conductor,” the man in the recording said as a boy is heard crying loudly for his father.

ProPublica reported the person who made the recording asked not to be identified out of fear of retaliation. PEOPLE was not able to independently verify the recording.

John Moore/Getty Images

Hans-Maximo Musielik/AP/REX/Shutterstock

First Lady Melania Trump has issued a surprising rebuke of the controversial policy when she released an uncharacteristic statement over the weekend.

“Mrs. Trump hates to see children separated from their families,” the first lady’s communications director, Stephanie Grisham, told PEOPLE on Sunday.

“[She] hopes both sides of the aisle can finally come together to achieve successful immigration reform,” Grisham said, adding that Mrs. Trump “believes we need to be a country that follows all laws, but also a country that governs with heart.”