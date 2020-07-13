Hugh Hefner's Son Cooper, 28, Is Running for California Senate: I Want to Make a Difference

"I would not be on this road if I did not feel strongly that there was an opportunity to win and as a result, make a difference, " he told CNN

Playboy scion Cooper Hefner said this week he has weightier things in mind with his next goal: a campaign for the California state Senate.

"I am deeply concerned about my community and our government and believe that right now it's essential for new individuals to step forward and propose new ideas," the 28-year-old son of late Playboy founder Hugh Hefner told CNN in a Monday article.

"I would not be on this road if I did not feel strongly that there was an opportunity to win and as a result, make a difference," said Cooper, who is starting an exploratory committee for his bid.

According to CNN, Cooper is eyeing the 30th District state Senate seat held by Holly Mitchell, who is running for the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors.

If Sen. Mitchell wins, her seat will be filled by a special election early next year; though if she loses her other race, it won't open until 2022.

Last year Cooper left his father's firm to launch his own digital media company. Before that, he was Playboy Enterprises' chief of global partnerships and the chief creative officer.

He joined the family business at 21.

"I really don't understand how you can wake up every day and see the challenges that we're facing in the world and not ask yourself what more you can do," Cooper, who married actress Scarlett Byrne last year, told CNN this week. "I mean, this is certainly the time to figure out how to engage in solving the challenges our communities are facing."