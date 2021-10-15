Longtime British Lawmaker Stabbed to Death While Meeting with Constituents: 'So Completely Unjust'

The Guardian reports that David Amess, a member of British Parliament for 38 years, was stabbed during a meeting with voters at a Methodist church

A British lawmaker has died after being stabbed multiple during a meeting with constituents, multiple media outlets reported Friday morning.

The Guardian reports that MP David Amess, a member of the ruling Conservative Party, was attacked at a Methodist church in Leigh-on-Sea during a meeting with voters.

John Lamb, a local councillor who was also at the event, told Reuters Amess was "stabbed several times," saying in the earlier interview: "We're not sure how serious it is but it's not looking good."

Amess, 69, "died at the scene," according to Essex police.

David Amess MP Stabbed During Constituency Surgery David Amess MP Stabbed During Constituency Surgery | Credit: John Keeble/Getty Images

The outlet further reports that police issued a statement noting that a suspect was arrested after police arrived on the scene.

"We were called to reports of a stabbing in Eastwood Road North, Leigh-on-Sea, shortly after 12.05pm today. Officers were on scene shortly after, arrested a man and recovered a knife. He is currently in custody," the statement read. "We are not looking for anyone else in connection with the incident and do not believe there is an ongoing threat to the wider public. We want to thank the public who alerted us to the incident so quickly."

Amess' final tweet was about the Friday meeting with voters, which was known as a "constituency surgery," allowing lawmakers to meet face-to-face with constituents to discuss local issues.

The news of Amess' death was met with shock by other British lawmakers, including Keir Starmer (the head of the left-leaning Labour Party) who wrote on Twitter: "Horrific and deeply shocking news. Thinking of David, his family and his staff."

Carrie Johnson, wife of British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, also tweeted her condolences to his family, writing: "Absolutely devastating news about Sir David Amess. He was hugely kind and good. An enormous animal lover and a true gent. This is so completely unjust. Thoughts are with his wife and their children."

Former Leader of the Labour Party Jeremy Corbyn wrote: "My thoughts and concerns are with David Amess' family at such a shocking time. Nobody should be under threat doing their job."

Former UK Prime Minister David Cameron shared his thoughts on Twitter, calling Amess — one of the British Parliament's longest-serving MPs — "a kind and thoroughly decent man."

"This is the most devastating, horrific & tragic news. David Amess was a kind & thoroughly decent man - & he was the most committed MP you could ever hope to meet. Words cannot adequately express the horror of what has happened today. Right now, my heart goes out to David's family," Cameron wrote.

David Amess David Amess | Credit: Amer Ghazzal/Shutterstock

In 2015, Amess was awarded a knighthood for political and public service, taking the opportunity to dress as a Medieval knight to celebrate the occasion.

Speaking to British talk radio station LBC after the news was announced, fellow MP David Davis grew emotional, wondering aloud, "Why does this happen to the most decent people?"

"Because that's what he was," Davis said. "I mean, if you just want to pick two words to describe David, 'kind' and 'decent' would be them."