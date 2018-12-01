Representative-Elect Sharice Davids showed off her glass ceiling-shattering strength on the House floor Friday — doing pushups for luck before drawing a number to determine the order in which she gets to select her new office.

“I strategized. I did pushups for good luck. And I still didn’t get a very good number in our office draw. I’ll keep working on it,” Davids tweeted, who is an attorney and former mixed martial arts fighter.

While her physical fitness may have not secured her a prime office location on Capitol Hill — she drew number 64 out of 85 — it has certainly served her well this election season. In addition to becoming one of the first two Native American women elected to Congress and the first openly LGTBQ person in Kansas’s delegation, the attorney and former mixed martial arts fighter was unanimously elected to be Region 4’s Regional Whip Friday.

With this position, her responsibilities will include garnering support for policy positions for Democratic members in the states of Illinois, Indiana, Missouri, Oklahoma and Kansas.

“I’m honored to take on this role and add a new voice — a voice for Kansas — to the Democratic leadership team,” Davids said. “I look forward to working closely with members of our Midwest region to make sure Kansas priorities are front and center in the Democratic Caucus.”

Davids’ impressive display of athleticism caught the attention of politicians and activists in D.C. and beyond.

“Have I mentioned how much I love @sharicedavids?,” tweeted Christina Reynolds, vice president of communications for EMILY’s List.

“As if I could love her anymore, here’s @sharicedavids doing good luck pushups in Capitol Hill before her turn in the office draw lottery. My Congressperson is cooler than your Congressperson. For real though. #KS03,” tweeted Danielle Robinson, Davids’ communications director.

The pushups-loving Rep.-Elect will assume her position as Regional Whip on Jan. 3 when she is sworn in as a member of the 116th Congress.