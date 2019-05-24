Congresswoman Calls Trump 'Deranged' After He Called Himself 'an Extremely Stable Genius'

Donald Trump called himself “an extremely stable genius” after accusing Nancy Pelosi of being mentally unstable.

During an unhinged press conference on Thursday, the president lashed out at the speaker of the House, calling her “not the same person” and “she is a mess,” even asserting: “She’s lost it.”

But when it came to his own mental wellbeing, Trump told reporters: “I haven’t changed very much, been very consistent. I’m an extremely stable genius.”

Many in the room could be heard laughing at him, while others on social media hit back at Trump, including Pelosi herself.

“There is nothing ‘stable’ or ‘genius’ about these public rants from a president. Deranged, bizarre, incoherent, sad … come to mind,” Rep. Ilhan Omar tweeted.

“When the ‘extremely stable genius’ starts acting more presidential, I’ll be happy to work with him on infrastructure, trade and other issues,” Pelosi wrote on Twitter.

Her daughter, Christine Pelosi, also tweeted, writing, “FactCheck: Madam Speaker doesn’t even drink alcohol!”

Trump’s “stable genius” comment on Thursday is far from the first time he’s referenced himself as such.

In July 2018, he called himself a “stable genius” when he talked about his use of social media after the NATO summit.

Before that, in January 2018 when asked about his mental stability, Trump responded by saying he’s a “very stable genius” and “like, really smart.”

The latest comment about his intelligence comes after Trump stormed out of a White House infrastructure meeting with Democrats on Wednesday, of which Pelosi attributed to Trump having a temper tantrum.

“I came here to do a meeting on infrastructure with Democrats, not really thinking they wanted to do infrastructure or anything else other than investigate. And I just saw that Nancy Pelosi, just before our meeting, made a statement that, ‘We believe that the president of the United States is engaged in a cover-up,’ ” Trump told reporters after fuming over comments Pelosi made earlier in the day.

“Well, it turns out I’m the most transparent president probably in the history of this country,” he added.