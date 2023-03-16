Rep. Andy Ogles Faces Questions About What He Did With $25K Raised for Child's Burial Garden

A Tennessee lawmaker is facing questions about what happened to $25,000 from a GoFundMe he created for a "burial garden" inspired by a stillborn child.

Nashville's WTVF reports that Republican Rep. Andy Ogles first implored people to donate to the GoFundMe in 2014, two days after he said he lost a child. The outlet adds that Ogles used a photo of his stillborn baby on the fundraiser site, writing that he was raising money for a burial garden to include "a life-size statue of Jesus watching over the children," and "benches for families to sit while surrounded by flowers."

"Help us help other families," the GoFundMe read. "No family should have to bury their child; no child should be alone."

The GoFundMe received nearly $25,000 in donations, but eight years later, the garden doesn't appear to exist, WTVF reports.

The outlet noted that it checked the cemetery where Ogles' son is buried, and did not find a burial garden, nor benches or a statue of Jesus. It also reached out to donors to the fundraiser, one of whom said they got their money back after asking the Republican directly what happened to the money.

Ogles himself spoke about the burial garden in 2015, in an interview with The Tennessean.

At the time, Ogles said that none of the funds had been spent, adding: "What we found out over the past year as we have been going through this process is that burials are heavily regulated."

But as WTVF reports, "there is no evidence that any government regulation would have prevented the purchase of several cemetery plots for burying children."

Ogles responded to the WTVF report in a statement, calling it a "smear campaign." According to his statement, the fundraiser "evolved … to direct financial support for families covering the cost of funeral expenses."

Other questions have also been raised about Ogles allegedly misrepresenting his past accomplishments. While he has frequently referred to himself as "an economist" and at other times stated he had a degree in "international relations," Ogles acknowledged just last month that his degree was actually in liberal studies, a general education degree.

WTVF reports that Ogles has also claimed to be a trained police officer and international sex crimes expert, but was instead a volunteer reserve deputy with the Williamson County Sheriff's Office. The outlet reports that Ogles "lost that position two years later for not meeting minimum standards, making no progress in field training and failure to attend required meetings."

The questions about Ogles' fundraiser come on the heels of allegations made about another freshman Republican lawmaker — New York Rep. George Santos — who allegedly scammed a Navy veteran out of $3,000 meant for his ailing service dog.

According to veteran Richard Osthoff, Santos set up a GoFundMe to raise funds for his dog Sapphire, but once the funds reached $3,000, he seemingly disappeared.