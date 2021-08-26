Thirteen people were killed and 15 were wounded, the Associated Press reported, citing Russia's Foreign Ministry

Explosions Outside Afghanistan Airport Include U.S. and Civilian Casualties, Pentagon Says

Smoke rises from explosion outside the airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, on Thursday.

There were two explosions in an "attack" at the airport in Afghanistan's capital on Thursday amid the ongoing evacuation effort, a Pentagon official said.

The number of dead or wounded had not yet been confirmed but the casualties included Americans and civilians, the Pentagon said.

The Associated Press reported, citing Russia's Foreign Ministry, that 13 people were killed and 15 were wounded in what were described as suicide bombings.

It was not immediately clear who was responsible.

John Kirby, the Department of Defense's spokesman, said on Twitter that there had been an explosion at the Abbey Gate, one of the entry points to Kabul's airport, and "at least one other explosion at or near the Baron Hotel, a short distance from Abbey Gate."

Kirby described the first explosion as "the result of a complex attack" and said there were "a number" of casualties.

"We will continue to update," he said.

A man at the scene told the AP there was an explosion in a crowd of people outside the airport. Throngs of refugees have gathered there since the fall of the country's government in mid-August, awaiting evacuation.

Kabul airport explosion A view after two explosions were reported outside Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, on Thursday. | Credit: Sayed Khodaiberdi Sadat/Anadolu Agency via Getty

On Wednesday the U.S. Embassy told Americans to stay away from the airport unless instructed otherwise, citing a security threat, as European officials warned of intelligence of a possible suicide bombing.

America's top diplomat in Afghanistan, Ross Wilson, had said the threat warned of "was clearly regarded as credible, as imminent, as compelling."

"Being part of these huge crowds that remain around the gates, entrances to the airport, is dangerous. We're obviously concerned about our own people as well," Wilson said, according to CNN.

The Taliban, who recently took control of Afghanistan, has been coordinating with U.S. and coalition forces amid the evacuation.

While here had been increasing fears of an attack by a branch of the extremist Islamic State also known as ISIS-K, referring to Khorasan, the historical geographic term the militants gave themselves.

This Islamic State affiliate is an enemy of both the Taliban and the U.S.