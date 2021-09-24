Committee Investigating Jan. 6 Attack on U.S. Capitol Subpoenas 4 in Donald Trump's Inner Circle

Steve Bannon, Mark Meadows and others are compelled to appear before the Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack on the U.S. Capitol

The congressional committee led by Democrats that's investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol has issued subpoenas to four close advisors of President Donald Trump.

Former White House strategist Steve Bannon, former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, former Deputy Chief of Staff for Communications Dan Scavino and Kashyap Patel, the former chief of staff to Trump's defense secretary, are all compelled as witnesses to appear before the Select Committee to give testimony on Oct. 14 or 15.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

In addition, the four Trump aides are instructed to submit relevant documents to the committee by Oct. 7. The committee is seeking information related to communications with Trump on and in the days leading up to Jan. 6.

These are the first subpoenas issued by the committee, which sent letters to each of the Trump advisors on Thursday.

"The Committee is investigating the facts, circumstances, and causes of the January 6th attack and issues relating to the peaceful transfer of power, to identify and evaluate lessons learned and to recommend corrective laws, policies, procedures rules, or regulations," Committee Chair Bennie Thompson said in a statement.

Trump responded in a statement, according to Politico, saying, "We will fight the Subpoenas on Executive Privilege and other grounds, for the good of our Country."

Donald Trump Credit: Nicholas Kamm/AFP

"We wait to find out whether or not Subpoenas will be sent out to Antifa and BLM for the death and destruction they have caused in tearing apart our Democrat-run cities throughout America," Trump continued, NPR reports.

In the letters sent to those who were subpoenaed, Thompson explains why the committee wants to hear from each of them.

"You were the president's chief of staff and have critical information regarding many elements of our inquiry. It appears you were with or in the vicinity of President Trump on January 6, had communication with the president and others on January 6 regarding events at the Capitol and are a witness regarding the activities of the day," Thompson said in the letter to Meadows. "Moreover, it has been reported that you were engaged in multiple elements of the planning and preparation of efforts to contest the presidential election and delay the counting of electoral votes."

To Bannon, Thompson wrote, "The Select Committee has reason to believe that you have information relevant to understanding important activities that led to and informed the events at the Capitol on January 6, 2021. For example, you have been identified as present at the Willard Hotel on January 5, 2021, during an effort to persuade Members of Congress to block certification of the election the next day … you are also described as communicating with then-President Trump on December 20, 2020, and potentially other occasions, urging him to focus his efforts on January 6."

pro Trump protesters breach Capitol building Rioters at the U.S. Capitol building on Jan. 6 | Credit: Tasos Katopodis/Getty

To Scavino, Thompson wrote, "Your public Twitter account makes clear that you were tweeting messages from the White House on January 6, 2021. And prior to January 6, 2021, you promoted, through your Twitter messaging, the January 6 March for Trump, which encouraged people to 'be a part of history.'"

To Patel, Thompson explained, "There is substantial reason to believe that you have additional documents and information relevant to understanding the role played by the Department of Defense and the White House in preparing for and responding to the attack."