Comedian Interrupts Herschel Walker's Campaign Event to Hand Him Condoms

As Georgia Senate candidate Herschel Walker attempts to bounce back from recent claims that he secretly fathered multiple children and paid a woman to undergo an abortion, some are continuing to draw attention to the claims in unique ways. Case in point: comedian Jason Selvig, who took to the stage at one of the Republican's recent campaign rallies to hand Walker a large roll of condoms.

In footage of the exchange, Selvig can be seen approaching Walker as he exited a stage and unrolling a package of condoms. Walker then spoke to Selvig before walking away, though it's unclear what he said.

Selvig is one half of the comedy duo The Good Liars, which are known for viral pranks that offer a political message.

Selvig also shared a photo of himself at the event, writing on Twitter: "A Herschel Walker rally can be scary. Luckily I brought protection."

Walker has publicly denied claims that he's paid for an abortion, but the woman who made the allegation (allegedly a former girlfriend of the athlete's) showed The New York Times and The Daily Beast a $575 receipt she received from a women's clinic in Atlanta after she had the procedure done. She also shared a copy of a $700 check that she alleged the former NFL athlete paid her back with.

Walker has said the claims that he paid for a former girlfriend's abortion in 2009 are a "lie," and that he simply sends money "to a lot of people."

He told Fox News host Sean Hannity he had "no idea" who the woman making the accusation was.

"I haven't seen it," Walker said of the "get well" card he also allegedly sent the woman. "I send out so many get well — I send out so much of anything. But I can tell you right now, I never asked anyone to get an abortion. I never paid for an abortion, and it's a lie. And I'm going to continue to fight."

The allegations against Walker come as he has said he is staunchly pro-life, and expressed a belief that abortion should be outlawed in all cases. He has also condemned absentee fathers, despite accusations — including by his own son — that he himself is an absentee father.

Among the numerous public comments about the importance of fathers Walker has made are remarks from a 2021 interview with conservative social media personalities Diamond and Silk, when he said: "The father leaves in the Black family. He leaves the boys alone so they'll be raised by their mom. If you have a child with a woman, even if you have to leave that woman — even if you have to leave that woman — you don't leave that child."

In recent months, however, Walker confirmed reports that he has three sons — two more than previously publicly acknowledged — and an adult daughter after The Daily Beast recovered a paternity suit from 2014 allegedly proving that the candidate fathered a 10-year-old boy whom he did not raise. Then two more children were revealed.

Walker's son, Christian Walker — an aspiring right-wing social media star — has criticized his father as the allegations pile up, at one point tweeting "wear a condom" in response to the report about his ex-girlfriend's alleged abortion.