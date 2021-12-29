Rep. David Ortiz, an Army veteran who was wounded in Afghanistan, says the new lift that gives him access to the podium "looks amazing"

Colorado Lawmaker Who Uses a Wheelchair Now Has Access to the Podium at the State Capitol Thanks to a New Lift

The Colorado State Capitol in Denver was built in the 1890s. Now, 130 years later, an essential finishing touch has just been made in the House Chamber of the white granite edifice with a shiny gold dome.

A lift was recently installed next to the speaker's podium, giving Rep. David Ortiz, the state's first lawmaker to use a wheelchair, easy access to the elevated area at the forefront of chamber.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"It looks amazing," Ortiz told NPR of the new gold and frosted glass lift. "I really think it goes with the aesthetic of the building."

During his first term in office, staff at the Colorado Capitol installed wooden ramps, widened doorways and modified his Ortiz's desk so he could comfortably work. But the podium, where legislators wield the gavel, was out of reach for the 39-year-old Army veteran pilot.

Not anymore. Ortiz, who survived a helicopter crash in Afghanistan that left him paralyzed from the waist down, gave the new lift — and the gavel — a test run recently.

In front of staff who oversaw the project, Ortiz made it to the dais in 15 seconds flat, NPR reports.

"Who's ready?" he joked, grabbing wooden gavel and banging it down on the desk. "That is loud up here."

In the upcoming session, Ortiz will get his chance to preside over the chamber — a privilege given to every member of the majority party.

"I'm really excited to watch Rep. Ortiz as he gets this opportunity," Speaker of the House Alec Garnett told NPR.

Ortiz, who is an advocate for people with disabilities, says newly added accessibility matters to many others besides him.