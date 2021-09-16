"We couldn't be happier to be married at last," Jared Polis and his new husband, Marlon Reis, said in a joint statement

Colo. Governor's Wedding (on the Anniversary of His First Date) Makes History: 'Couldn't Be Happier'

Colorado Gov. Jared Polis married his long-time partner on Wednesday, a ceremony that was also the first same-sex marriage by a sitting state leader.

Polis and Marlon Reis, who have been together for 18 years, "were wed in a traditional Jewish ceremony surrounded by close family and friends" on Wednesday afternoon at the University of Colorado, Boulder, the governor's office tells PEOPLE.

The couple, who live in Boulder, were engaged in December and have two children, ages 7 and 9.

"The greatest lesson we have learned over the past eighteen months is that life as we know it can change in an instant. We are thankful for the health and wellbeing of our family and friends, and the opportunity to celebrate our life together as a married couple" Polis and now-First Gentleman Reis said in a joint statement.

"After eighteen years, we couldn't be happier to be married at last," they said.

Polis and Reis, a published writer and animal advocate, wed in a small ceremony held outdoors and attended by friends and family.

Rabbi Tirzah Firestone officiated and every guest in attendance was required to test negative for COVID-19.

Polis later tweeted in celebration, including a line from The Princess Bride along with a link to an article about his nuptials.

"We just thought we would have a small gathering: family, a few close friends, just keep it very intimate, but still have something that was meaningful to us and our nuclear families," he told Colorado Public Radio of the ceremony.

He became the nation's first openly gay male elected governor in 2018, a decade after he made history as the first openly gay man elected to the House of Representatives.

Making history was never the plan, though, according to Reis, who told CPR: "Over the course of Jared's career in Congress, you know, we didn't set out to be the first of anything. Things sort of happened that way."

Reis added that the couple didn't even broach the subject of marriage for "a long time," as it hadn't been a possibility for either of them for much of their lives.

"As I was growing up, marriage was not even in the realm of possibility," Reis told CPR. "There was a lot of misinformation out there about what could potentially happen if you came out — what opportunities would you lose, how it would negatively impact you? So for a long time, the idea of getting married, we didn't talk about it."

COPOLITICS__7AO8553xx Colorado Gov. Jared Polis | Credit: AAron Ontiveroz/The Denver Post via Getty

But once same-sex marriage was made legal in Colorado in 2014 (and then nationwide the following year) the possibilities changed, with Polis recounting how he was on the steps of the Supreme Court when the high court's decision was handed down.

"It was just kind of a moment of pure euphoria where the system worked," Polis told CPR of the day the decision was announced.

Polis proposed to Reis last winter while both of them were sick with COVID-19, and Reis was headed to the hospital. Telling CPR he had been thinking about proposing "for a while," Polis said he had already ordered a set of rings and had them inscribed with a passage from Isaiah.

"And [Reis] was going off to the hospital with COVID. I mean, I knew he'd probably get better, but obviously you never know," Polis said. "I thought, Now's a good time to give them something to remember here as we leave the house to take him to the hospital."