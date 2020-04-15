Image zoom Michael Loccisano/Getty Images

Robert F. Kennedy‘s granddaughter Maeve Kennedy Townsend McKean was someone who, until her accidental death earlier this month, was at the forefront of making sure a pandemic on the scale of the novel coronavirus wouldn’t happen again, colleagues tell PEOPLE.

McKean, 40, and her young son Gideon, 8, died on April 2 in the turbulent and chilly water of the Chesapeake Bay. They were swept away from the cove by their bay-front home after setting out in a canoe hoping to quickly retrieve a lost ball.

McKean is survived by her husband, David McKean, and daughter Gabriella and son Toby.

“What I saw in her was sparkle,” says Dr. Peter Hotez, the dean of the National School of Tropical Medicine at Baylor College of Medicine. He first met Maeve about a year ago.

“She really sizzled. This was somebody that could really carry the torch [for global health initiatives] in a very substantive way,” Hotez tells PEOPLE. “She clearly was going to be a leader in the next generation.”

Maeve was a lawyer and the executive director of the Georgetown University Global Health Initiative, where one co-worker there tells PEOPLE she was a “perfect fit,” often linking her past work in human rights with her efforts in global health.

“Maeve was a brilliant, passionate and energetic advocate … especially for women and girls and communities impacted by HIV/AIDS,” another friend and colleague John T. Monahan, a senior aide to Georgetown’s president, said in a statement.

She had previously served in a number of President Barack Obama‘s global health programs, including the State Department, working to fight AIDS, and with the Department of Health and Human Services’ Office of Global Affairs.

“Maeve was a master connector who brought together faculty and students across disciplines and schools in order to

advance our shared mission for improving health and advancing justice, particularly for those left out or left behind,” Monahan said in his statement.

In a tribute posted on Facebook after Maeve’s husband confirmed she had died, a former government co-worker, Alison Kiehl Friedman, wrote that Maeve “knew policy and people. She was willing to outwork and outlisten. She could go into the weeds but also honor the relationships that got things done.”

“Her character, humor, wisdom, skill, and unflagging commitment to justice meant that when policy was wrong, she could get it changed. She earned everyone’s trust,” Friedman wrote. “In all of my time in the administration, I never met another person so able to move a bureaucratic juggernaut as deftly.”

A week before her death, Georgetown University Director of Global Health Science and Security Rebecca Katz tells PEOPLE, Maeve was regularly emailing her to ask how she could help with coronavirus response efforts and was connecting faculty at the university with members of the Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights organization around the world.

“She had such a breath of knowledge on the topic but also this massive network of people who knew and loved her and respected her,” Katz says. “She was really able to bring people together.”

Inspired by her time in the Peace Corps, which she joined after college, Maeve helped fight for the human rights for some of the world’s most vulnerable populations while simultaneously helping lead public discourse on how to combat health crises, such as epidemics.

Now — in a once unthinkable time when daily life has ground to a halt in order to slow the coronavirus while treatments and a vaccine are developed — Maeve’s colleagues say her loss is a “devastating” blow that’s taken a voice away from the next generation.

“Looking to leaders like her is the way we’re going to ensure that all of our efforts don’t just fall apart after we’re gone,” Hotez, 61, tells PEOPLE.

He says the coronavirus crisis, which has not only raised questions about how to fight a virus in the U.S. but also about how much preparation to have in place, is also helping many recognize that “it’s not just biomedical model that’s going to solve this” and there’s a growing need for lawyers and organizers like Maeve.



“We’re going to need to address the legal framework, the business framework,” Hotez says. “She was going to be a key person in all of this.”

Maeve was “unpretentious and down to earth,” Hotez says, while Katz describes her as someone who was “excited” about her work and a strategic thinker who could “command a classroom.”

Hotez says he first met Maeve when she reached out to offer support from her family after her uncle Robert F. Kennedy Jr., who holds anti-vaccination views, began to criticize Hotez for being outspoken about the importance of vaccinations while promoting his book, Vaccines Did Not Cause Rachel’s Autism, which is about his daughter.

“Maeve, as a representative of the family, would contact me and talk to me and say, ‘Look, we don’t support these views and we really appreciate what you’re doing to defend vaccines,’ ” Hotez recalls. “That gave me a lot of encouragement and support.”

In February 2019, Maeve co-moderated a discussion about preparing for future pandemics with guest Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s leading expert on infectious disease and a newfound household name due to his role on the federal government’s coronavirus response.

During their discussion, Fauci and Maeve each brought up the importance of clear, factual information when approaching outbreaks — at one point referencing the Kennedy granddaughter’s disagreement with her uncle about vaccinations.

“It seems like a communication issue,” Maeve told Fauci.

He nodded and said, “I just gave a half hour interview on C-SPAN this morning on the anti-vaccine movement and it had a call-in session, so you can imagine who was calling in.”

“My uncle?” she quipped back.

Katz tells PEOPLE Maeve was a sharp-witted character who was “quick to laugh” and even quicker to act.

“The last couple weeks, I was getting regular emails [from her] saying, ‘What can I do to help? Where can I fit in? How can I be an asset?’ ” Katz says, referencing Maeve’s efforts to connect Georgetown health experts with members of her grandfather’s nonprofit organization. “She was doing what she does best: bringing people together.”

Maeve’s cousin Tim Shriver, nephew of both former President John F. Kennedy and Maeve’s grandfather, tells PEOPLE, “She was smart as a whip, tough as nails and kind as a human being can be. The combination was mesmerizing.”

Shriver, the chairman of the Special Olympics, founded by his mother, got to know Maeve better than ever over the last decade as she began growing into a prominent human rights lawyer.

They worked together on public health issues surrounding intellectual disabilities.

“She could charm you with her generosity of spirit, amaze you with her intellect and then you just wanted to stand back with the force of her will,” Shriver says of Maeve. “It’s a combination that usually doesn’t exist.”

Hotez describes her as someone who had “big aspirations” and was an excellent leader.

“She was always sort of up and bright,” he says. “She’s somebody that was making a difference in the world and she was only 40. There’s no doubt she was destined for huge things.”

