Moving Photos from Colin Powell's Funeral at the Washington National Cathedral

Gen. Powell was honored during a private funeral in Washington, D.C., on Nov. 5, where his family was joined by military and political leaders to pay their respects to the nation's first Black Secretary of State and chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff

By Diane J. Cho November 05, 2021 03:19 PM

Credit: Ken Cedeno/UPI/Shutterstock

Cars start to arrive at the Washington National Cathedral ahead of funeral services for the late Gen. Colin Powell in Washington, D.C., on Nov. 5. Powell died on Oct. 18 at the age of 84, following complications from COVID-19.

Credit: Ken Cedeno/UPI/Shutterstock

Honor guards bring the casket of the retired Army general into the National Cathedral for memorial services.

Credit: Ken Cedeno/UPI/Shutterstock

Wife Alma Powell and children Linda Powell, Annemarie Powell Lyons and Michael Powell joined former presidents and former first ladies to pay tribute to the general.

Credit: Chip Somodevilla/Getty

U.S. President Joe Biden and First Lady Dr. Jill Biden stand next to former President Barack Obama and former First Lady Michelle Obama front row at the funeral service.

Credit: JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty

First Lady Dr. Jill Biden and former President Barack Obama greet each other inside.

Credit: Andrew Harnik/AP/Shutterstock

President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden shake hands with former President George W. Bush and former First Lady Laura Bush ahead of the ceremony.

Credit: Andrew Harnik/AP/Shutterstock

The former president catches up with former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton.

Credit: JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty

Former U.S. President George W. Bush and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Milley gather ahead of opening remarks. 

Credit: Al Drago/UPI/Shutterstock

The color guard flew an American flag and the flag of the Joint Chiefs of Staff at the service, which was led by Episcopal Bishop Michael Curry.

Credit: Shutterstock

Mourners heard music by a choir and an organ player throughout the event, including the patriotic song "American the Beautiful," the stirring hymn "Amazing Grace" and "Dancing Queen" by Powell's favorite group ABBA.

Credit: BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty

Director of the United States Domestic Policy Council Susan Rice sits with other attendees. 

Credit: MICHAEL REYNOLDS/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Former President Bush hugs former U.S. Secretary of State Madeleine Albright following the service.

Credit: Andrew Harnik/AP/Shutterstock

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton catches up with Dr. Anthony Fauci.

Credit: MICHAEL REYNOLDS/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

COVID-19 safety protocols, including the use of masks, were in place for the service. 

Credit: MICHAEL REYNOLDS/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Dignitaries chat with each other inside the Washington National Cathedral, where state funerals for four presidents — Dwight D. Eisenhower, Gerald Ford, Ronald Reagan and George H. W. Bush — have been held. The church has also hosted prayer services for newly sworn-in presidents following their inaugurations.

Credit: JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty

Former President Obama greets Alma Powell after the funeral service.

Credit: BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty

President Joe Biden takes a moment of silence to pay his respects.

Credit: JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty

Alma Powell is escorted out of the ceremony after the service ends. 

Credit: Andrew Harnik/AP/Shutterstock

A military bearer team carries the casket after the funeral as attendees look on.

Credit: Evan Vucci/AP/Shutterstock

Former Secretary of State Madeleine Albright walks by the casket during the service.

Credit: Al Drago/Bloomberg via Getty

Michael Powell touches the casket of his late father inside the cathedral.

Credit: BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty

The president and first lady look on as the ceremony is underway. 

Credit: JIM LO SCALZO/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Former U.S. Secretary of State Madeleine Albright speaks at the podium.

Credit: Andrew Harnik/AP/Shutterstock

The closing prayers are said as the funeral ceremony comes to an end. 

