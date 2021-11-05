Moving Photos from Colin Powell's Funeral at the Washington National Cathedral
Gen. Powell was honored during a private funeral in Washington, D.C., on Nov. 5, where his family was joined by military and political leaders to pay their respects to the nation's first Black Secretary of State and chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff
Cars start to arrive at the Washington National Cathedral ahead of funeral services for the late Gen. Colin Powell in Washington, D.C., on Nov. 5. Powell died on Oct. 18 at the age of 84, following complications from COVID-19.
Honor guards bring the casket of the retired Army general into the National Cathedral for memorial services.
Wife Alma Powell and children Linda Powell, Annemarie Powell Lyons and Michael Powell joined former presidents and former first ladies to pay tribute to the general.
U.S. President Joe Biden and First Lady Dr. Jill Biden stand next to former President Barack Obama and former First Lady Michelle Obama front row at the funeral service.
First Lady Dr. Jill Biden and former President Barack Obama greet each other inside.
President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden shake hands with former President George W. Bush and former First Lady Laura Bush ahead of the ceremony.
The former president catches up with former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton.
Former U.S. President George W. Bush and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Milley gather ahead of opening remarks.
The color guard flew an American flag and the flag of the Joint Chiefs of Staff at the service, which was led by Episcopal Bishop Michael Curry.
Mourners heard music by a choir and an organ player throughout the event, including the patriotic song "American the Beautiful," the stirring hymn "Amazing Grace" and "Dancing Queen" by Powell's favorite group ABBA.
Director of the United States Domestic Policy Council Susan Rice sits with other attendees.
Former President Bush hugs former U.S. Secretary of State Madeleine Albright following the service.
Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton catches up with Dr. Anthony Fauci.
COVID-19 safety protocols, including the use of masks, were in place for the service.
Dignitaries chat with each other inside the Washington National Cathedral, where state funerals for four presidents — Dwight D. Eisenhower, Gerald Ford, Ronald Reagan and George H. W. Bush — have been held. The church has also hosted prayer services for newly sworn-in presidents following their inaugurations.
Former President Obama greets Alma Powell after the funeral service.
President Joe Biden takes a moment of silence to pay his respects.
Alma Powell is escorted out of the ceremony after the service ends.
A military bearer team carries the casket after the funeral as attendees look on.
Former Secretary of State Madeleine Albright walks by the casket during the service.
Michael Powell touches the casket of his late father inside the cathedral.
The president and first lady look on as the ceremony is underway.
Former U.S. Secretary of State Madeleine Albright speaks at the podium.
The closing prayers are said as the funeral ceremony comes to an end.