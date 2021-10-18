Powell became the 65th Secretary of State in January 2001, serving in that role under George W. Bush until January 2005. He was the first Black person to hold the position.

Powell's tenure at State would grow to become controversial, particularly due to his role in the Iraq War and the U.S. effort to oust Saddam Hussein.

Speaking to the United Nations in a 2003 speech, Powell laid out the Bush administration's rationale for the invasion of Iraq, saying there was "no doubt" that Hussein had hidden chemical and biological weapons in Iraq. Intelligence would later confirm that such a weapons program was nonexistent.

Speaking to Frontline in 2006, Powell later called that speech "a great intelligence failure."