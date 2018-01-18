Stephen Colbert Tries Not to Vomit While Recounting Porn Star's Alleged Affair with Trump

TONIGHT: Before she signed that NDA, porn star #StormyDaniels gave 'InTouch' magazine a far-too-detailed account of her affair with Donald Trump. #LSSC pic.twitter.com/t4gGCky9Nj — The Late Show (@colbertlateshow) January 18, 2018

The sordid details of Donald Trump’s alleged affair with an adult-film star had Stephen Colbert trying his best to keep himself from vomiting.

During Monday’s Late Show, the host discussed Stormy Daniels’ explosive 2011 interview with In Touch magazine, which was conducted before she reportedly signed an NDA with the then-businessman. According to the story, Daniels said she and Trump met in 2006, four months after his son Barron was born, and he asked for her phone number and invited her to dinner.

“That’s a classic pick-up line,” said Colbert, launching into his Trump impersonation. “‘Hey, baby … is what my wife just gave birth to. Want to go to dinner?’ The ladies love it.”

But the nugget that had the comedian reaching for a paper bag was the notion of Trump paying Daniels “his highest compliment for a lover.” Trump purportedly said Daniels was “someone to be reckoned with, beautiful and smart just like his daughter.”

After he recovered, Colbert asked on Ivanka Trump’s behalf, “Quick question: Can child protective services take custody of an adult woman?”

Watch the clip above for more. The Late Show airs weeknights at 11:35 p.m. ET on CBS.