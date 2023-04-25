'CNN This Morning' Co-Hosts Address Don Lemon's Dramatic Exit on First Day Without Him: 'We Wish Him the Best'

The co-hosts of CNN This Morning returned to the air Tuesday for the first time since Don Lemon's exit from the network was announced on Monday, remarking on the bombshell story and saying they wish their now-former co-worker well "in his future endeavors."

"We do begin with news about this show," co-host Poppy Harlow said at the top of the hour. "As you may have heard yesterday, CNN parted ways with anchor Don Lemon."

Harlow then read from the official statement from CNN CEO Chris Licht, which thanked Don for his contributions over the past 17 years and read, in part: "Don will forever be a part of the CNN family. We wish him well and will be cheering him on in his future endeavors."

"Absolutely, of course Don was a big part of the show over the last six months," co-host Kaitlan Collins added. "He was one of the first anchors on CNN to have me on his show. That's something I'll obviously never forget. I agree with Chris. We wish him the best."

Kaitlan Collins, Poppy Harlow. Paul Morigi/Getty; Randy Brooke/Getty

Harlow added: "Yeah, we certainly do. Don was one of my first friends here at CNN. I'm so thankful to have worked alongside him and for his support for nearly 15 years here, and I wish him all good things ahead."

Harlow, 40, and Collins, 30, had co-hosted the show alongside Lemon since its creation in November 2022.

Don Lemon. ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty

In the months since, Lemon has found himself the subject of headlines, particularly after he received backlash for comments he made about Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley being "past her prime."

"Nikki Haley isn't in her prime," Lemon said during the segment, which aired in February. "Sorry. A woman is considered to be in their prime in 20s and 30s and maybe 40s."

Asked by Harlow to clarify what he was trying to say, Lemon responded, "That's not according to me. ... If you Google 'When is a woman in her prime,' it'll say 20s, 30s and 40s. I don't necessarily — I'm not saying I agree with that."

Lemon later apologized for those remarks, with CNN staffers being notified by network chairman Licht that the host had agreed to undergo training after a "frank and meaningful conversation" and would soon be returning to the show.

But on Monday, Lemon, 57, was ousted from the network in an announcement that stunned not only viewers but also the anchor himself, who claimed his agent was tasked with telling him the news.

"After 17 years at CNN I would have thought that someone in management would have had the decency to tell me directly," he noted on Twitter.

Soon after Lemon's tweet, CNN pushed back on how his termination unfolded.

"Don Lemon's statement about this morning's events is inaccurate," CNN Communications tweeted. "He was offered an opportunity to meet with management but instead released a statement on Twitter."