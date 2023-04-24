CNN Pushes Back at Don Lemon for 'Inaccurate' Twitter Statement About the Way He Was Terminated

Lemon tweeted Monday that he learned he was ousted from CNN through his agent, accusing network management of lacking "decency." Then CNN hit back, claiming management tried to talk to him about it

By
Kyler Alvord
Kyler Alvord

Published on April 24, 2023 02:37 PM

Don Lemon's account of how he was ousted from CNN has now been called into question by the network itself, building upon a sudden and dramatic cable news saga that rapidly unfolded on Monday.

On Monday afternoon, shortly after shocking news broke that Tucker Carlson would not be returning to Fox News — effective immediately — CNN's Lemon, 57, released a heated statement on Twitter announcing that he, too, was no longer employed.

Lemon's statement began, "I was informed this morning by my agent that I have been terminated by CNN. I am stunned. After 17 years at CNN I would have thought that someone in management would have had the decency to tell me directly."

He continued: "At no time was I ever given any indication that I would not be able to continue to do the work I have loved at the network. It is clear that there are some larger issues at play."

Within the hour, CNN's public relations team had released a counter statement, accusing Lemon of misrepresenting the way that things went down.

"Don Lemon's statement about this morning's events is inaccurate," CNN Communications tweeted. "He was offered an opportunity to meet with management but instead released a statement on Twitter."

Prior to pushing back on Lemon's tweet, CNN had released a much more cordial statement, which read: "CNN and Don have parted ways. Don will forever be a part of the CNN family, and we thank him for his contributions over the past 17 years. We wish him well and will be cheering him on in his future endeavors."

The 56-year-old anchor's exit from CNN This Morning came months after he received backlash for comments he made about Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley being "past her prime."

Lemon made the remarks during a Feb. 16 episode of CNN This Morning, while discussing politicians' ages in a segment with co-hosts Poppy Harlow, 40, and Kaitlan Collins, 30.

"This whole talk about age makes me uncomfortable," Lemon said, alluding to comments Haley, 51, has made suggesting that politicians over the age of 75 should be forced to take mental competency tests. "I think it's the wrong road to go down."

US journalist Don Lemon attends the 13th Annual CNN Heroes: An All-Star Tribute at the American Museum of Natural History on December 8, 2019 in New York City.
Don Lemon. ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty

Lemon continued, "She says ... politicians are not in their prime. Nikki Haley isn't in her prime. Sorry. A woman is considered to be in their prime in 20s and 30s and maybe 40s."

Asked by Harlow to clarify what he was trying to say, Lemon responded, "That's not according to me. ... If you Google 'When is a woman in her prime,' it'll say 20s, 30s and 40s. I don't necessarily — I'm not saying I agree with that."

Viewers were quick to call Lemon's remarks sexist and ageist, with many also highlighting that he is five years older than Haley.

Hours later, Lemon apologized on social media for his comments. "The reference I made to a woman's 'prime' this morning was inartful and irrelevant, as colleagues and loved ones have pointed out, and I regret it," he tweeted. "A woman's age doesn't define her either personally or professionally. I have countless women in my life who prove that every day."

Lemon did not appear on air during the next three broadcasts, but returned in February, at which time CNN staffers were notified by network chairman Chris Licht that Lemon had agreed to undergo training after a "frank and meaningful conversation" and would soon be returning as co-host.

"He has agreed to participate in formal training, as well as continuing to listen and learn," the memo obtained by PEOPLE read. "We take this situation very seriously. It is important to me that CNN balances accountability with fostering a culture in which people can own, learn and grow from their mistakes."

