See the Moment CNN's Live Broadcast Is Interrupted by a Fire Alarm Amid Bomb Scare

As CNN hosts Poppy Harlow and Jim Sciutto reported on bomb threats made against Hillary Clinton and former President Barack Obama, the journalists were forced to abruptly end their broadcast due to the discovery of a possible explosive device at CNN’s own headquarters in New York City.

Footage shared on Twitter showed the exact moment when lights began to blare and a loud sound filled the CNN offices as Harlow and Sciutto reported the breaking news Wednesday morning. In one clip, Sciutto appeared caught off guard by the sudden alarm.

“Excuse me, that sounds like a fire alarm here. We’ll keep you posted on that,” Sciutto told a guest in the clip, letting out a nervous laugh. He halted the broadcast about one minute later, saying, “There’s a fire alarm here. You might have heard it in the background. We’re gonna find out what the latest is here.”

The moment when CNN's fire alarm went off while Poppy Harlow and Jim Sciutto were on the air. (via CNN) pic.twitter.com/6JUqzxFeRE — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) October 24, 2018

Though the reporters were forced out of their newsroom due to the bomb scare, they picked up where they left off, reporting live on the streets of New York City.

“CNN’s @jimsciutto and @PoppyHarlowCNN, who were anchoring when the CNN New York bureau was evacuated, are now safely outside, reporting via cellphone on the law enforcement response due to a suspicious device at the Time Warner Center, where CNN is based,” the network said in a tweet.

CNN’s @jimsciutto and @PoppyHarlowCNN, who were anchoring when the CNN New York bureau was evacuated, are now safely outside, reporting via cellphone on the law enforcement response due to a suspicious device at the Time Warner Center, where CNN is based https://t.co/BmgkJ2qaIE pic.twitter.com/xLFaJHOC8s — CNN (@CNN) October 24, 2018

The Secret Service intercepted a pair of potential explosive devices found in packages addressed to Clinton and Obama between Tuesday night and Wednesday morning, the agency confirmed in a statement to PEOPLE. Both packages were discovered by Secret Service personnel working at off-site facilities near the Democrats’ homes in New York and in Washington, D.C., The Washington Post reported, citing a person familiar with the situation.

A similar possible bomb was discovered on Wednesday at CNN’s offices in Manhattan. The three bombs were all reportedly made from pipe and wires, according to CNN. And intelligence officials have said that the packages sent to Clinton and Obama were “nearly identical.”

The Time Warner Center offices reopened around 3:30 p.m. ET and employees were returning to the building, NY1’s Van Tieu reported.

Breaking. Time Warner Center offices have reopened. Employees are going back inside. @NY1 pic.twitter.com/icOpIcwOYB — Van Tieu (@Van_Tieu) October 24, 2018

Here's the moment on CNN when @PoppyHarlowCNN and @jimsciutto had to run off the air in NYC and evacuate the building: pic.twitter.com/KYwQcgod3P — Ellie Hall (@ellievhall) October 24, 2018

Donald Trump addressed the suspicious packages during an opioids event at the White House on Wednesday, saying that the safety of the nation is his “highest and absolute priority.”

“I just want to tell you that in these times we have to unify, we have to come together and send one very clear, strong, unmistakable message that acts or threats of political violence of any kind have no place in the United States of America,” he said, according to CNN.

This is a photograph of the suspicious package sent to the CNN building in New York City earlier this morning. Police say it appeared to be a live explosive device. https://t.co/aG9JsTfwhx pic.twitter.com/tcICHJErda — CNN Breaking News (@cnnbrk) October 24, 2018

The Wednesday morning bomb scares come two days after another explosive device was found at the New York suburb home of billionaire Democrat philanthropist George Soros. Sources familiar with the investigation told the Washington Post that law enforcement officials intercepted a similarly-constructed package addressed to former attorney general Eric Holder Jr.

Meanwhile, a senior Democratic aide said officials at a Capitol Hill sorting facility found a suspicious package sent to Rep. Maxine Waters, according to the Post. It is unclear whether the package contained a bomb.

Little information about the possible explosive devices have been made public, but photos of the package sent to CNN have appeared online. And an official close to the investigation told the Post that the devices are “sophisticated, not amateur.”