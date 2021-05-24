CNN Drops Former Sen. Rick Santorum After Much-Maligned Native American Culture Comments

CNN confirmed that the network "parted ways" with the former Pennsylvania senator

| Credit: WASHINGTON, DC - SEPTEMBER 13: Former U.S. Sen. Rick Santorum (R-PA) speaks during a news conference on health care September 13, 2017 on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC. Senators Graham, Cassidy, Heller and Johnson unveiled a proposed legislation to repeal and replace the Obamacare. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

Roughly one month after saying "there isn't much Native American culture in American culture" during a public speaking engagement, former Pennsylvania senator Rick Santorum has been dropped from his role as a CNN commentator.

Alison Rudnick, vice president of HLN Communications and CNN Diversity & Inclusion, told Axios in an emailed statement that she "can confirm that we parted ways."

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Santorum, 62, also confirmed the news, telling Axios in a statement: "When I signed on with CNN, I understood that I would be providing commentary that is not regularly heard by the typical CNN viewer."

He added in the statement that he remains "committed to continuing the fight for our conservative principles and values."

Neither CNN nor Santorum's organization, Patriot Voices, immediately responded to PEOPLE's requests for comment on Monday.

The news comes one month after Santorum received criticism for remarks he made at an event hosted by the Young America's Foundation, in which he said that America was "based on Judeo-Christian principles" and therefore the country evolved similarly as in many European countries.

"We came here and created a blank slate," Santorum contended. "We birthed a nation from nothing. I mean, there was nothing here. I mean, yes, we have Native Americans, but candidly there isn't much Native American culture in American culture."

He continued: "It was born of the people who came here pursuing religious liberty to practice their faith, to live as they ought to live and have the freedom to do so."

Santorum faced widespread backlash online for the comments, with critics saying he had whitewashed Native American contributions to popular culture.

As the criticism began to swell, The Washington Post's Jeremy Barr tweeted a statement from Santorum, in which the former lawmaker said: "I had no intention of minimizing or in any way devaluing Native American culture."

CNN, for which Santorum had been a commentator since 2017, faced heat as well, with National Congress of American Indians President Fawn Sharp issuing a sharply-worded statement directed at both.

Calling Santorum "an unhinged and embarrassing racist who disgraces CNN and any other media company that provides him a platform," Sharp argued that the network would be subject to a boycott if they did not fire him.

"Televising someone with his views on Native American genocide is fundamentally no different than putting an outright Nazi on television to justify the Holocaust," the statement read. "Any mainstream media organization should fire him or face a boycott from more than 500 Tribal Nations and our allies from across the country and worldwide."

Santorum — who served as a Pennsylvania senator from 1995 to 2007 and ran for the Republican presidential nomination in 2012 and 2016 — attempted to walk back his comments during an appearance on CNN's Cuomo Prime Time days later.

Saying he "misspoke," Santorum attempted to clarify the remarks, adding, "What I was talking about is the founding of the country."

Santorum continued: "I gave a long talk about the Constitution and the Declaration of Independence, and what I was saying is that we sort of created that anew if you will. I was not trying to dismiss Native Americans. In fact, I mentioned them because they were here and they did have an impact. In fact, in this country you are right, they have a huge impact."