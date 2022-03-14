Clowns Spotted at Ukraine's Border Making Refugee Children Smile in 'Universal Language' of Laughter

The Dream Doctors Project, based in Israel, provides relief from the trauma of fleeing home in freezing temperatures to escape the violence in war-torn Ukraine

Clowns Ilia and Smadar from The Dream Doctor Project, hand out bubbles to dozens of Ukrainian children at a refugee centre

Clowns Ilia and Smadar from The Dream Doctor Project, hand out bubbles to dozens of Ukrainian children at a refugee centre

Dressed in colorful clothes and goofy hats, clowns are greeting kids with hugs, smiles, balloons and candy as they cross Ukraine's border into Moldova to escape the violence of Russia's ongoing invasion.

Members of the Dream Doctors Project, a group of professional Israeli medical clowns founded in 2002, arrived in the Chisinau, Moldova, on a week-long mission to make people laugh as they complete what can be a frightening and heartbreaking journey out of war-torn Ukraine.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Nearly 3 million refugees have fled the country since Russia's invasion began Feb. 24, the United Nations says. About half are children.

Andrew Kimmel, a journalist at the frigid Ukraine-Moldova crossing, has documented a few moments of levity provided by the clowns.

"Their work is invaluable," he wrote on Twitter of the Dream Doctors, who state on the organization's website that they're "providing vital trauma intervention and innovative therapeutic clowning techniques to children and adults who were forced to flee their homes."

The Dream Doctor Clowns, Ilia, Smadar, and Ariel perform at a refugee centre Credit: Michael Nigro/Getty

The group says its members are both "multi-talented artists" and "highly skilled members of medical teams" that operate in Israeli hospitals and on "humanitarian relief missions to disaster zones around the world."

"We don't even speak the same language but the humor and clowning — it's a universal language," one of the clowns said in video posted by Kimmel. "If we can help [people] to share with us what they go through, we can hug them and sit with them, it's not enough but that's what we can do."

The Dream Doctors handed out toys, hand warmers, socks and blankets at one border, according to Kimmel, who shared video of a clown juggling under snowfall for weary travelers.

At a temporary refugee camp at an expo center, clowns "Slinky," "Buzz" and "Shemesh" gave a young boy a big hug and made him smile with their goofy, gag-filled greeting.

Smadar the Clown from the aid group The Dream Doctors Project pretends to interview a young Ukrainian girl at a refugee centre Credit: Michael Nigro/Getty

"All people see back home are maybe a blown building or empty streets. We bring the faces of the actual people who are impacted by all these decisions in war," one of the clowns said in video posted by Kimmel. "These smiles and these personal stories make all the difference."

Russia's attack on Ukraine continues after their forces launched a large-scale invasion last month — the first major land conflict in Europe in decades.

Details of the fighting change by the day, but hundreds of civilians have already been reported dead or wounded, including children.

"You don't know where to go, where to run, who you have to call. This is just panic," Liliya Marynchak, a 45-year-old teacher in Ivano-Frankivsk, Ukraine, told PEOPLE of the moment her city was bombed — one of numerous accounts of bombardment by the Russians.

The invasion, ordered by Russian President Vladimir Putin, has drawn condemnation around the world and increasingly severe economic sanctions against Russia.

With NATO forces massing in the region around Ukraine, various countries have also pledged aid or military support to the resistance. Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called for peace talks — so far unsuccessful — while urging his country to fight back.

Putin insists Ukraine has historic ties to Russia and he is acting in the best security interests of his country. Zelenskyy vowed not to bend.

"Nobody is going to break us, we're strong, we're Ukrainians," he told the European Union in a speech in the early days of the fighting, adding, "Life will win over death. And light will win over darkness."