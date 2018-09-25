New Doc: Trump Said Bill Clinton Would've Been 'Everybody's Hero' If He Had Affair with Supermodel

A new documentary shows that Donald Trump has expressed some unsavory opinions in the past regarding Bill Clinton’s affair with Monica Lewinsky.

In PEOPLE’s exclusive first look at the upcoming Smithsonian Channel documentary, The Lost Tapes: Clinton Impeachment, a young Trump shares his thoughts on how Clinton could have avoided causing a scandal in the first place.

“I’m glad it worked out the way it did, but it was a long and terrible process,” the then-real estate mogul remarked, seemingly referring to the fact that although Clinton was impeached in 1998 for lying about his relationship with Lewinsky, he was ultimately acquitted.

“He certainly could have picked a better candidate. Somebody said to me that if he would have had the affair with a supermodel he would have been everybody’s hero, but of course I would never say a thing like that,” Trump added, with a twinkle in his eye.

Lewinsky, now 44, was 22 when she began her affair with Clinton. The young woman, then a White House intern, was thrust into the spotlight once their relationship was made public, which led to a high-profile investigation and intense media scrutiny. Lewinsky has said the surreal experience turned her life “into a living hell” and led to her being diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder.

In a Vanity Fair essay published in February of this year, Lewinsky noted that since the dawn of the #MeToo era, her experience is finally being viewed through a different lens.

“Until recently (thank you, Harvey Weinstein), historians hadn’t really had the perspective to fully process and acknowledge that year of shame and spectacle,” the anti-bullying advocate wrote, adding that even though what occurred between herself and Clinton wasn’t sexual assault, “we now recognize that it constituted a gross abuse of power.”

She went on to add, “I now see how problematic it was that the two of us even got to a place where there was a question of consent. Instead, the road that led there was littered with inappropriate abuse of authority, station, and privilege.”

In a Today interview in June, Clinton made headlines when he said that he had not apologized directly to Lewinsky. “I apologized to everybody in the world,” he said. “I’ve never talked to her. But I did say, publicly, on more than one occasion, that I was sorry. That’s very different. The apology was public.”

He later walked back his comments on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert. “When I saw the interview…they had to distill it and it looked like it said I didn’t apologize and had no intention to,” Clinton commented. “And I was mad at me!”

He continued, “Here is what I want to say: It wasn’t my finest hour.”

Lost Tapes: Clinton Impeachment features exclusive, never-before-televised recordings made by historian Taylor Branch, Clinton’s interviewer and confidant, who taped the then-president’s thoughts after late-night meetings at the White House. The hour-long episode also includes clips pulled from news broadcasts and interviews of the time, with familiar faces like Matt Lauer, Jeff Sessions and Bernie Sanders.

Lost Tapes: Clinton Impeachment premieres Monday Oct. 29 at 9 p.m. on the Smithsonian Channel.