Cleveland Mayor's Grandson, 24, Dies in Shooting

Frank Q. Jackson, the grandson of Cleveland Mayor Frank G. Jackson, died Sunday after being shot, police said

Frank Q. Jackson, the 24-year-old grandson of Cleveland Mayor Frank G. Jackson, was killed in a Sunday shooting, police said.

"The Cleveland Division of Police Homicide Unit is investigating the shooting death of 24 year old Frank Q. Jackson which occurred today at the location of Sidaway & E. 70th St. at approx 9pm," officials wrote on Twitter shortly after midnight on Monday.

They urged "anyone with information regarding this matter" to call a tip line at 216-623-5464."

Officers were first alerted to a shooting and responded near a home on Cleveland's East Side Sunday night, according to local reports. The mayor was seen in video footage as police began a murder investigation following the shooting.

"[Mayor] Jackson was escorted into the building, came out and was driven away," according to local TV station WJW. Police reportedly have not identified or offered any information on a suspect or a motive for the shooting.

A request for comment to the Cleveland mayor's office was not immediately returned.

The Cleveland City Council released a statement on the shooting, telling WJW: "We offer our deepest sympathies to Mayor Frank G. Jackson and his family for the death of his 24-year-old grandson Frank Q. Jackson last night. Cleveland Police are investigating, and we believe the person or persons responsible will be apprehended and brought to justice."

According to WJW, a woman told police the younger Jackson had asked her to be dropped off in the area of the shooting. Citing police records, the station also reported that he was shot moments after he got out of the vehicle.

Jackson's body was found in a yard, according to the Associated Press.

He had been out on bond while awaiting a court appearance in a felony assault case, the AP reported. That charge stemmed from an incident in January when he allegedly fled the scene of a traffic stop, dragging a police officer.

The mayor's grandson also reportedly pleaded guilty in 2019 to misdemeanor assault in a domestic violence incident with a former girlfriend. He had been linked to — but never charged — a 2019 homicide investigation because a car registered to him was involved, though he said he had sold it, according to Cleveland.com.

Cleveland City Council President Kevin Kelley, who is a candidate for mayor there, tweeted a separate message to his followers.

"My deepest condolences go out to Mayor Jackson and the entire Jackson family. The sudden loss of a child and grandchild is tragic, and I ask the entire community to respect the Jackson family as they mourn their loss. They deserve to grieve in peace," Kelley wrote on Twitter.

Another mayoral candidate, Justin Bibb, also tweeted a message of support to the sitting mayor.